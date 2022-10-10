Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Cabool to host Halloween event on Oct. 31
The Cabool Chamber of Commerce announced plans for its annual “Trunk or Treat” on Monday, Oct. 31. Any business or group wanting to participate can email caboolchamber@gmail.com. Western Dairy Transport will host a hot dog and sides dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Main Street. There is...
houstonherald.com
Houston chamber to sponsor downtown Halloween activities
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Halloween activity Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Houston. The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m., said Michael Zamarron Sr., a board member, on Tuesday.
houstonherald.com
BERDELLA “BIRDIE” WILLIAMSON
Graveside services for Berdella “Birdie” Williamson are noon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church, Bucyrus. Berdella died June 1, 2022, in Waterloo, Iowa, at the age of 89. Birdie was a long-term resident of the Houston area and moved closed to family in Waterloo, Iowa,...
houstonherald.com
‘Fall on the Farm’ set for Saturday at Piney River Brewing
Fall on the Farm, the annual celebration of fall at Piney River Brewing, is set for this Saturday (Oct. 15). The event will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the BARn (the brewery and tap room located off Highway ZZ in Bucyrus), with featured beers, live music and a local barbecue food truck.
houstonherald.com
Houston FCA hosting Fields of Faith this evening
Students and community members will meet at the Houston High School football field this evening (Oct. 12) for the annual Fields of Faith event. It is sponsored both nationally and locally by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The 7 p.m. event will feature worship, student testimonies and prayer on the...
houstonherald.com
Orscheln store in Houston sold to Iowa retail chain
Bomgaars, the Sioux City, Iowa-based retail chain, announced Tuesday a deal to acquire 73 Orscheln Farm and Home store locations, including one in Houston, making Bomgaars the second-largest farm and ranch retailer in the U.S., after Tractor Supply Co. Orscheln opened its doors in Houston in spring 2004 after Walmart...
houstonherald.com
Cabool school board OKs Arkansas field trip for FFA chapter
Members of the Cabool board of education on Tuesday approved personnel matters and okayed an overnight educational field trip for the Future Farmers of America program. The FFA trip includes chapters from Cabool, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Summersville and Dora who will travel through Arkansas for a fall industry trip over 2 ½ days. The trip is designed to expose FFA members to many areas of agriculture. Tour spots may include: rice plant, cereal manufacturing, a Caterpillar equipment plant, sweet potato farm, dairy goat operation and creamery, Hereford farm and possibly a mushroom farm as well.
Mountain Grove Family Supermarket closes after 85 years
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – Richards Brothers Supermarket on the square closed its doors for good Wednesday. The grocery store opened back in 1937. “My father started this business the year I was born,” Barbara White said. “It’s been in the family ever since.” In its opening, the store was only 20 feet wide. “The customers […]
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS volleyball vs. Cabool
The Houston High School volleyball team played Cabool on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in Houston’s New Gym. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
KYTV
Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
houstonherald.com
WIC enrollment at 948 in county
Every month, over 80,000 Missourians participate in the Missouri WIC program, which is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. In Texas County, the caseload is 948. Missouri WIC offers...
WIBW
The Golden Crappie: Webster County woman catches unusual fish in a pond
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day is quite unusual. The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Holly Hadden caught the unique-colored crappie in a private pond in Webster County. The golden color is an occurrence known as xanthochromism, a genetic condition causing unusually yellow or orange pigmentation in...
houstonherald.com
Houston Schools superintendent releases statement about football game kickoff time
The following statement was released by Houston School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Copley regarding the 1 p.m. kickoff time of the high school football team’s game Friday at Mountain Grove. We are incredibly excited about the success of our football program. As Friday approaches, I wanted to provide some...
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
howellcountynews.com
Man evades police after stealing truck in Willow Springs
Last week, a Cabool man evaded a 24-hour, multi-agency manhunt after allegedly stealing a truck in Willow Springs. Surveillance video of the parking lot at MUNCH food pantry and thrift store shows a woman, later identified to be Stephanie Johnson of Cabool, arriving in a green Ford Explorer with a male passenger, later identified as Beau Burton, 32, of Cabool. According to police records, Burton can be seen exiting the vehicle and traveling on foot to the Willow Villa Apartments on East Main St.
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
houstonherald.com
ERIC DEAN BUCKNER
Eric Dean Buckner, age 44, son of Dean and Brenda (Chambers) Buckner was born March 2, 1978, in Houston, MO. He passed away Oct. 9, 2022, in Licking, Mo. Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Dollie Buckner and Gerald and Doris Chambers. He is survived by...
kttn.com
Terra Star to expand in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs
Terra Star, LLC, a manufacturer of polyethylene pipe products, announced that it will build a new production facility in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs. Terra Star is locating its manufacturing capabilities in Webster County to meet the growing needs of the construction and utility markets.
houstonherald.com
Colorado man arrested Wednesday on three charges in Texas County
A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday and is held in the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Ricky R. Roys, 59, of Lafayette, Colo., was arrested on charges of felony DWI, alcohol, persistent offender; consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving; and fail to display valid plates on motor vehicle.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
