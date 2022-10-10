Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him
Zac Efron weighs in on the rumors that Marvel is looking for a star that fits his "type."
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed From a New Villain to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s Kids
House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” marks a huge turning point in the Game of Thrones saga. For weeks, HBO‘s House of the Dragon has been zipping through the decades, showing us how former childhood besties Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) found themselves on opposite sides of one of Westerosi history’s most bloody civil wars. Last night we saw our last major time jump and the end of a peaceful era. With Viserys (Paddy Considine) dead, his squabbling heirs are now free to destroy each other in real time. And it’s...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Hit Theaters Two Weeks Early in November 2023
Denis Villeneuve’s sequel reunites the filmmaker with Timothée Chalamet. The Dune sequel is arriving a little early. Hours after Disney pushed back the release of Marvel Studios pic Blade, Warner Bros. revealed it will now open Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two will on Blade‘s old date of Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023.
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
