Explosion in Schuylkill County under investigation

JOLIETT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred at Maine Drilling and Blasting in Schuylkill County on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 10.

According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that Maine Drilling and Blasting employees were moving boxes that held boosters, used for blasting and explosions, when an explosion happened.

The explosion injured two employees, however their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, per a police report.

Crews tell Eyewitness News a few businesses are located in the quarry area and one was affected by the explosion.

Multiple vehicles and a trailer were also damaged in the explosion.

The investigation is being handled at a federal level by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Environmental Protection.

This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as it is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.