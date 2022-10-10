ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Explosion in Schuylkill County under investigation

By Vivian Muniz
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQzST_0iTVCzoY00

JOLIETT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred at Maine Drilling and Blasting in Schuylkill County on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 10.

According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that Maine Drilling and Blasting employees were moving boxes that held boosters, used for blasting and explosions, when an explosion happened.

The explosion injured two employees, however their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, per a police report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9Yv7_0iTVCzoY00

Crews tell Eyewitness News a few businesses are located in the quarry area and one was affected by the explosion.

Multiple vehicles and a trailer were also damaged in the explosion.

The investigation is being handled at a federal level by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Environmental Protection.

This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as it is released.

Accidents
