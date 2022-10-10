Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO