San Antonio, TX

NBA

Kings Waive Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guards Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore and Cook appeared in two preseason games for the Kings. The Kings roster stands at 18.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Gary Payton II Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Although his rehab continues to progress well, he will miss the start of the regular season. Payton’s return to play timeline will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

2022 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery

The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m. ET on the league’s Twitter livestream. The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the 12 lottery teams in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft. The results of the lottery will be shared on NBA2KLeague.com.
NBA
NBA

Can Nikola Jokic become the 4th player to win 3 straight MVPs?

Larry Bird: 1983-86 Of the 12 players that have won consecutive MVP awards, Jokic is the only one not featured on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. At the time of the voting, Jokic had one MVP and just six seasons of play on his resume. If that vote was held again today, it would be tough to keep Jokic off that list considering the company he’s now in as a back-to-back MVP winner.
NBA
NBA

Olivier Sarr injury update

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr left Tuesday night’s game at Golden State with a sprain of the right wrist. A subsequent MRI taken place on Wednesday confirmed a right wrist sprain. A timeline for return will be established after further evaluation in...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Ask Sam Mailbag: who will be the Bulls starting power forward?

Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to Two-Way Contract

The Chicago Bulls have signed forward Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Born in Athens, Greece, Antetokounmpo (6-10, 200) has appeared in 22 career games in three seasons, logging career averages of 1.0 points, 1.0 rebounds across 4.0 minutes per game. Prior to joining Chicago, Antetokounmpo spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2021) and the Dallas Mavericks (2018-19).
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Portland's Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues

The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason. Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the defending champs rest their starters.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Brogdon Breaking into New Surroundings with Ease

BOSTON – As each day of training camp passes, Celtics newcomer Malcolm Brogdon finds himself feeling more and more settled in. The past two-plus weeks of the preseason have been a vital period of time for the veteran guard as he adjusts to a new system, new teammates, and new surroundings.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Preview: Wizards head to Madison Square Garden for preseason finale

The NBA regular season is right around the corner, tipping off next week. But first, the Wizards have their final preseason game tonight in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. WHERE: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: 980 AM &...
WASHINGTON, DC

