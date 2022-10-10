Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
NBA
Kings Waive Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook
The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guards Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore and Cook appeared in two preseason games for the Kings. The Kings roster stands at 18.
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Although his rehab continues to progress well, he will miss the start of the regular season. Payton’s return to play timeline will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
2022 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery
The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m. ET on the league’s Twitter livestream. The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the 12 lottery teams in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft. The results of the lottery will be shared on NBA2KLeague.com.
NBA
Can Nikola Jokic become the 4th player to win 3 straight MVPs?
Larry Bird: 1983-86 Of the 12 players that have won consecutive MVP awards, Jokic is the only one not featured on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. At the time of the voting, Jokic had one MVP and just six seasons of play on his resume. If that vote was held again today, it would be tough to keep Jokic off that list considering the company he’s now in as a back-to-back MVP winner.
NBA
Olivier Sarr injury update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr left Tuesday night’s game at Golden State with a sprain of the right wrist. A subsequent MRI taken place on Wednesday confirmed a right wrist sprain. A timeline for return will be established after further evaluation in...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: who will be the Bulls starting power forward?
Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.
NBA
HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
NBA
Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to Two-Way Contract
The Chicago Bulls have signed forward Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Born in Athens, Greece, Antetokounmpo (6-10, 200) has appeared in 22 career games in three seasons, logging career averages of 1.0 points, 1.0 rebounds across 4.0 minutes per game. Prior to joining Chicago, Antetokounmpo spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2021) and the Dallas Mavericks (2018-19).
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Guard draft sleepers to target after pick 100 this season
We’re a week away from the start of the NBA season and with fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are three guard sleepers being taken after pick 100 that will exceed their ADP this season. Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs — Yahoo Fantasy ADP 104.0. Jones...
NBA
Portland's Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues
The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason. Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the defending champs rest their starters.
NBA
Registration Open for Utah Jazz YouthClinics, Junior Jazz Leagues, and Official Utah Jazz Kids Club
In the midst of Jr. NBA Week and the start of the 2022-23 season, the Utah Jazz today announced open registration for a series of Jazz youth clinics that will be held at a new Utah Jazz Shoot 360 presented by Visionary Homes facility in Lehi. Registration is also ongoing...
NBA
Brogdon Breaking into New Surroundings with Ease
BOSTON – As each day of training camp passes, Celtics newcomer Malcolm Brogdon finds himself feeling more and more settled in. The past two-plus weeks of the preseason have been a vital period of time for the veteran guard as he adjusts to a new system, new teammates, and new surroundings.
NBA
Ayo Dosunmu earns starting point guard spot to begin Bulls' season
When it all began for the Bulls it was four-time All-Star Guy Rodgers, who went on to lead the NBA in assists that season. Six years later it became three-time All-Star Norm Van Lier, who with backcourt partner Jerry Sloan defined the storm of the 70s Bulls. Not too many...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Madison Square Garden for preseason finale
The NBA regular season is right around the corner, tipping off next week. But first, the Wizards have their final preseason game tonight in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. WHERE: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: 980 AM &...
