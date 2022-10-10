Read full article on original website
Penn State Has Nothing to Lose in Top-10 Matchup vs. Michigan
Penn State and Michigan are set to face off in a top-10 matchup for only the second time. The last time was in 1994 when the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 31-24. While Michigan comes into this game as the higher-ranked team, Penn State has shown signs that they are ready to compete with anyone.
The Last Time an Alabama-Tennessee Clash Really Mattered
The 2009 edition of the heated SEC matchup sent both programs into very different directions. On Saturday, the Vols have their best chance at evening the score.
Good News, Fans: This Weekend is Football Heaven
Football has been back for nearly two months, and the 2022 season has given us some great moments at the collegiate and professional levels. But this upcoming weekend offers a compelling schedule to fans that we must recognize. For the NCAA, there will be NINE games involving a top-25 team...
Fox and Big Noon Kickoff Continue to Keep Marquee Matchups Away from Primetime
Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt of FOX are right up there with Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler of ESPN in terms of college football broadcasting greatness. Klatt is quick with his analysis and breakdown of plays, and Johnson has one of the most recognizable voices in all of sports with his loud and electrifying play calling. Unfortunately, these two are seen primarily at the noon (11 a.m. CST) kickoff slot and not in a primetime spot. For some of their games, it makes sense, but the majority of their games kickoff just as you're ordering your pizza and wings.
