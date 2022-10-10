Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt of FOX are right up there with Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler of ESPN in terms of college football broadcasting greatness. Klatt is quick with his analysis and breakdown of plays, and Johnson has one of the most recognizable voices in all of sports with his loud and electrifying play calling. Unfortunately, these two are seen primarily at the noon (11 a.m. CST) kickoff slot and not in a primetime spot. For some of their games, it makes sense, but the majority of their games kickoff just as you're ordering your pizza and wings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO