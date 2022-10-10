Read full article on original website
Android Authority
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers
01Need to know: Pixel charging02Wall chargers03Multi-port chargers04Wireless chargers. Following in Apple and Samsung’s footsteps, Google didn’t include a charger with the Pixel 6 series last year, and unsurprisingly, you won’t get one if you buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. The latest Google flagships feature fast charging, but you’ll need the correct charger to ensure you aren’t waiting hours for your phone to charge fully. Google sells one that is ideally suited to fast charge the Pixel 7. There are plenty of excellent third-party options to check out as well. Here are some of the best chargers you can get for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Android Authority
Here's when Android 13 is coming to the Galaxy S22
One UI 5 will be arriving to the Galaxy S22 series later this month. Samsung is currently hosting its developer’s conference. At SDC 2022, the company announced that the stable version of One UI 5 will be coming to the Galaxy S22 series this month. It had previously only...
Android Authority
The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android phones
Having trouble installing that old app on your Pixel 7? There's a reason for that. The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android smartphones. This means 32-bit-only apps will refuse to install on the new Google phones. Google and partners have been pushing hard for Android to eventually...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Google might have a winner with the Pixel 7 series
Almost nine out of 10 polled readers think the Pixel 7 series is hot property. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here after months of waiting, and the phones look like iterative upgrades over the Pixel 6 family. But we also have a few more substantial upgrades like more camera features, more AI-powered capabilities, and longer range zoom for the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Authority
Here are 200+ photos taken with the Google Pixel 7 Pro
We heard you liked photos so we took photos. The Pixel 7 Pro is officially here, and as Android Authority’s resident Pixel camera evangelist, I had to take it for a spin. Or many spins. Many, many, many spins. Over the last six days since I got the phone,...
Android Authority
How to check mobile data usage on an iPhone
Check to see if you're nearing your monthly limit. In an ideal world, everyone would be on an unlimited internet data plan. But unfortunately, either through lack of affordability or lack of availability, many people are stuck with a monthly data cap on their phone internet usage. This means keeping careful tabs on your monthly phone usage to ensure you don’t use up your allocation of gigabytes before the month is up. Here’s how to check your mobile data usage on an iPhone.
Android Authority
Samsung and Google using Matter to simplify syncing SmartThings and Google Home
Samsung says it's building beyond tech inherent to Matter. Samsung devices will soon be able to automatically sync Matter-ready smart home accessories in SmartThings with the Google Home app, and vice versa. The tech builds on the Matter protocol’s universal platform features. Samsung and Google are promising to roll...
Android Authority
You told us: Robust zoom or realistic portraits? Here's what you prefer.
This was a relatively close race, but only one pick could be the winner. We’ve seen some impressive zoom tech on smartphones in recent years, with 3x, 4x, 5x, and even 10x cameras popping up. Google has also stepped up with the Pixel 7 Pro, going from a 48MP 4x camera to a 5x shooter.
Android Authority
Got a new Pixel Watch? An update is already waiting for you
The first Pixel Watch update brings enhanced GPS accuracy and more. Welcome to the Google Pixel Watch update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Google’s first smartwatch. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Pixel Watch and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.
Android Authority
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches are getting Wear OS 3 and will allow iOS connections
Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches will join the few other devices that have Wear OS 3. Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be one of the first smartwatches to upgrade from Wear OS 2 to Wear OS 3. The update will only be coming to Gen 6 devices and not the rest...
Android Authority
The 5 best smartphone deals from the Prime Early Access Sale
There are loads of smartphone deals in the Prime Early Access Sale. We've picked out our favorites. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has dropped many of the best smartphones on the market to new low prices, and you still have a few hours to take full advantage of these deals. If you name a flagship phone, then the chances are that it’s on offer, but some deals are better than others. We’ve picked out the five most impressive smartphone deals the sales event has produced.
Android Authority
Get the Pixel 7's 'Feathers' wallpapers for your phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's wallpapers are available for download. Google has released a new collection of wallpapers to accompany its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. But you don’t have to feel left out if you don’t have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, because we have the Google Pixel 7 wallpapers for you to download.
Android Authority
Catch record-low Google Pixel prices in the Prime Early Access Sale
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are at their best prices ever in the sale. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Google has cut the price of several of its previous generation Pixel smartphones. You can pick up some handsets such as the Pixel 6a at record-low prices during the sales event. For example, you can get the unlocked Pixel 6a for just $329 — that’s $120 off its regular $449 price tag.
Android Authority
One UI 5 features: All the big additions to Samsung's Android 13 update
From a cool calling feature to improved customization, here's what you're getting with One UI 5. Samsung has confirmed that the stable version of One UI 5 will land on Galaxy S22 devices at the end of October, meaning we only have a couple of weeks to go. The company’s...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Key Pixel 7 questions answered
☀️ Hey there! We gave our cat some fish as a treat a couple of times and she seems to love it. The only problem is that she now seems to take umbrage with her usual pureed treats. She used to attack her old treats and now she stares at it for 30 seconds before sauntering over to her bowl.
Android Authority
How to take astrophotography photos and time-lapses on Pixel phones
You may not see all the stars, but your Pixel phone can capture them. Pixel phones are known for their excellent cameras and computational photography. But AI improvements aren’t exclusive to general shots. Google’s algorithmic magic also makes interesting features like astrophotography mode possible. Shooting in astrophotography mode isn’t as easy as picking a mode and shooting, though. It’s a bit of a hidden feature, so we’re creating this tutorial for shooting astrophotography photos and time-lapses on Pixel phones.
Android Authority
Google finally commits to yearly Wear OS updates similar to mobile
Google has a goal to release Wear OS updates as frequently as it updates Android. Google claims its goal is to release annual updates to Wear OS as it does for mobile. The new commitment is to ensure the latest Android features are incorporated quickly to support mobile. OEM’s will...
Android Authority
How to lock apps on an iPhone and limit their daily usage
"Five hours a day on Facebook? Eeek!" If you have kids with an iPhone or you can’t stop looking at your own iPhone, you may want to consider locking apps after a specific time period. The app locking feature in Screen Time allows you to set a time period for looking at an app and then lock it down afterward until midnight. This would be an excellent productivity hack if you lack self-control and have an overwhelming urge to doom-scroll through Facebook when you should be getting work done. Here’s the complete guide on how to lock apps on an iPhone and limit their daily usage.
Android Authority
The Google Pixel Watch is a great Wear OS watch but a worse Fitbit
It is a delightfully frustrating experience. Over the last nine and a half years, I’ve worn a Fitbit tracker in one form or another every day. I started with the clip-on Fitbit One, and went through several bands and a couple of watches from the company, finally landing on the Inspire HR for the last three years. I love that all my stats are there and I can see the ebb and flow of my activity and sleep cycles throughout an entire decade. I can pinpoint with extreme accuracy my hikes and most active days, and I have a visual representation of my heart rate’s change in the past five years.
Android Authority
Google's Pixel 7 proves that raw specs aren't all that anymore
Having spent a few days with the affordable Google Pixel 7 in the build-up to our review (we need a little more time to test it properly before delivering a verdict), one thing has already struck me about this phone — you really don’t need cutting-edge specs for a flagship experience anymore.
