"Five hours a day on Facebook? Eeek!" If you have kids with an iPhone or you can’t stop looking at your own iPhone, you may want to consider locking apps after a specific time period. The app locking feature in Screen Time allows you to set a time period for looking at an app and then lock it down afterward until midnight. This would be an excellent productivity hack if you lack self-control and have an overwhelming urge to doom-scroll through Facebook when you should be getting work done. Here’s the complete guide on how to lock apps on an iPhone and limit their daily usage.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 HOURS AGO