NFL

Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale

Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
College Football Wagering Trends to Know for Week 7

College football has been fun this season, but now it's time for the serious games. We have three undefeated matchups in Week 7, the second time in college football history, setting up a seismic week across the national landscape as we look to figure out conference title races and more importantly College Football Playoff races.
Is the Patriots’ defense instilling fear in the Browns?

There’s a lot to be learned when listening to what opponents have to say leading up to their games with the Patriots. As the Browns and Patriots vie for a chance to finally reach a .500 record, players from both teams revealed insight regarding how they view the other team. But some of the more interesting sound bites came from the mouths of Cleveland players this week.
Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice

We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
