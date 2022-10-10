Some beloved characters from the previous season of the popular Starz series will return in the upcoming Outlander Season 7. Although there have been significant alterations over the course of the show's run, Outlander mostly adheres to the main plots of the books. Each season is based on one of the novels by author Diana Gabaldon. There is a lot of fresh material emerging regarding future episodes, as Season 7 is currently in production.

