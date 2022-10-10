ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

beckersspine.com

Christus' $35M orthopedic center opens in Texas

The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview, Texas opened Oct 13, the Longview News-Journal reported. Construction on the project began in 2021 and added 27,000 square feet to Christus Good Shepherd Health System's NorthPark campus. The full NorthPark expansion is expected to be completed by the end of fall 2023.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

GMET family grows just a little bit bigger

‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ketk.com

One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
LONGVIEW, TX
Lindale, TX
KLTV

Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview shuts down library due to haunting

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral

The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
PITTSBURG, TX

