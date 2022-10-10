Read full article on original website
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
beckersspine.com
Christus' $35M orthopedic center opens in Texas
The Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview, Texas opened Oct 13, the Longview News-Journal reported. Construction on the project began in 2021 and added 27,000 square feet to Christus Good Shepherd Health System's NorthPark campus. The full NorthPark expansion is expected to be completed by the end of fall 2023.
ketk.com
PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
KLTV
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
ketk.com
One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
KLTV
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
Tyler City Council greenlights new Lindsey Park entrance project
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindsey Park in Tyler could soon have an improved entrance. The Tyler City Council approved allocating money from the city and state for the new park project at their Wednesday meeting. Renderings for the plans include an archway over the entry with the park name, stone wall planters, trees, a new […]
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
Henderson County officials searching for missing man last seen in September
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Henderson County said on Thursday they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 8. Cody Eugene Gates, 45, is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and officials said he is normally seen wearing a baseball cap but is known to shave his head. […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview shuts down library due to haunting
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
Crews working to put out house fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the area of CR 330 and CR 331 Thursday afternoon, officials said. As of 4:55 p.m. crews continued to work to put out the fire. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Baron Wedgeworth, it is believed […]
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
KLTV
Athens soldier missing after WWII identified, to be buried at Fort Smith National Cemetery
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Eldridge about the library shutting down for a few days. Why? Well it has been discovered that it’s haunted! And yes for $2 the public can see just what’s going on in there Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the library.
‘Stranger Things’ actress joins campaign to support Longview animal shelter
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A “Stranger Things” actress is helping to support the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in their campaign to help animals find forever homes. Hendrix Yancey, who played 013 in the Netflix Original, showed for support for LCAC’s campaign “Shelter Things” in a YouTube video, urging fans to adopt animals from […]
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
KLTV
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
Longview Police officer to undergo open heart surgery
Officer Larry Solomon has worked as an officer in Longview for seven years. Solomon has been a patrol officer and field training officer. Solomon is currently part of the K-9 team with his K-9 officer Jiro.
KLTV
Marshall High School cancels school due to fire, automotive shop damaged
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A fire at Marshall High School led to class cancellations for the day. According to Marshall High School’s official Facebook page, the fire has now been contained. Marshal Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that at 7:02 a.m. fire units received a call to the high...
