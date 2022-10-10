We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Many pandemic-born trends were fleeting (sourdough starters, we’re looking at you), but the addition of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) is one that has proved it’s got staying power. According to a survey conducted by Dwell, 71 percent of people are interested in adding this type of bonus space to their property, be it as a rental, a gym, an office, or a guest suite. The publication responded to these findings in the most epic way: creating a prefab house of its own. In partnership with Abodu and Danish design studio Norm Architects, the Dwell House (pricing starts at $389,000) aims to give homeowners more room for, well, whatever they want. Each house is constructed off-site throughout a period of six months and then installed by crane over a two-week process.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO