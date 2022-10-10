ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Atlantic Beach mayor releases statement after shooting deaths of councilman, family members

By Kevin Accettulla, Dennis Bright, Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants released by police Tuesday reveal new details about the shooting death of a Conway woman by a suspect also accused of shooting and killing two other people in Richland County — including an Atlantic Beach councilman.

Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. According to Horry County booking records, DeWitt was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants show DeWitt is accused of shooting 52-year-old Natasha Stevens multiple times, causing her death. DeWitt allegedly confessed to shooting Stevens.

Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt was among the three killed, according to police. All three victims are family members of Matthew DeWitt.

Jim DeWitt

Stevens was found dead Sunday at a home in the Conway area, according to police.

Police expect DeWitt to have an initial court appearance Wednesday morning, barring any changes.

He’s also a suspect in a double homicide in Richland County later that evening, according to officials. WLTX in Columbia reported that deputies were called to a home on Greensprings Drive, where both victims were found dead.

Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt II, both of Columbia, died, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office. WLTX reported Matthew DeWitt is the son of James Dewitt.

“The Town of Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, community is shocked and deeply saddened by the deaths of Councilman Jim DeWitt and his family,” Mayor Jake Evans said in a printed statement. “The Town is fully cooperating with the investigations into this matter by the Horry and Richland County Sheriff Departments. We offer our condolences and deepest sympathy to the family.”

Horry County land records indicate that the DeWitt Apartments in Atlantic Beach — which is where the search warrant was issued — is owned by a James B. DeWitt. His listed address on land records is near the house where Stevens was found dead.

The Stevens property was transferred from the DeWitt family in 1987, according to the records.

Former Atlantic Beach councilman John Sketers told News13 on Tuesday that Stevens was a cousin of Jim DeWitt.

News13 will have updates online and on air as more information becomes available.

