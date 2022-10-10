ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

WCAX

Construction set to begin this weekend down Route 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. They...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police respond to Burlington High School threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Bruce Spaulding

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. It’s also where Bruce Spaulding spends much of his time cleaning the gravesites of veterans. “I like to clean ‘em, because I like them to be recognized,” Spaulding said. For the...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Girls golf state champions crowned at Williston Golf Club

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In division one, Mount Mainsfield’s Namo Seibert took the individual medalist honors a year ago at Dorset Field Club, and she was up to the task again on Tuesday. The Cougar sophomore led the pack with a 5-over 77, giving her a second straight title.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to Lake Champlain. At the time, the city said the beach was closed out of an abundance of caution while they waited on test results. Those results were...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM men’s soccer rises to #12 nationally

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A break in conference play on Tuesday didn’t seem to phase UVM men’s soccer. The Catamounts struck early again in their fifth consecutive clean sheet victory. They have not lost since the month of August, and they’ve scored at least two goals in every...
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan

LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police recover body in AuSable River

WILMINGTON, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police recovered the body of a missing man from the AuSable River on Wednesday. Crews identified the man as George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia. Police say on Sept. 29, Thevis lost his balance and fell about 25 feet and went underwater. It happened near the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington.
ATLANTA, GA
WCAX

On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception

With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

What does test-optional mean for Vt. college-bound students?

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont in 2020 joined a growing number of schools that have gone test-optional by not requiring incoming applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores. The change was supposed to just be for three years, but officials have now decided to extend that until 2026 to gather data on student performance, retention and graduation rates. Local high school counselors and students say they welcome the change.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

