COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont in 2020 joined a growing number of schools that have gone test-optional by not requiring incoming applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores. The change was supposed to just be for three years, but officials have now decided to extend that until 2026 to gather data on student performance, retention and graduation rates. Local high school counselors and students say they welcome the change.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO