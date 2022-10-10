Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
NBA
Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Larry Nance Jr.
Larry Nance Jr. has scored 3,000-plus points and grabbed over 2,000 rebounds in his seven previous NBA seasons, but the counting stat from his NBA career that’s perhaps the most astounding is a single-digit number. Despite only playing for four different franchises (Lakers, Cleveland, Portland, New Orleans), Nance has somehow already played for eight different head coaches. The 29-year-old is looking forward to ending that chaotic run of uncertainty while playing for Willie Green.
NBA
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won’t be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday’s preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday, then play for the defending NBA champions against Denver on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed — including Green and Poole talking to each other.
NBA
Lakers Sign Nate Pierre-Louis
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Nate Pierre-Louis. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard Bryce Hamilton. Hamilton was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 10.
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Although his rehab continues to progress well, he will miss the start of the regular season. Payton’s return to play timeline will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
GREENWOOD GAMING EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH PHILADELPHIA 76ERS; PARX CASINO AND betPARX TO BECOME OFFICIAL BANNER PARTNERS OF THE TEAM
THROUGH THIS MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP, PARX CASINO AND betPARX, OWNED AND OPERATED BY GREENWOOD GAMING, BRING 76ERS FANS UNIQUE EXPERIENCES AND OFFERINGS THROUGH SLOT AND TABLE GAME CASINO PRODUCTS. PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 11, 2022 – Today, the Philadelphia 76ers announced an extension of their partnership with Greenwood Gaming, the parent company...
NBA
Hornets, Fanatics Extend E-Commerce Partnership
Digital Sports Platform Will Continue to Operate Online Hornets Fan Shop. October 11, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed merchandise and global digital sports platform, today announced an extension of their partnership in which the company will remain the operator of the official online Hornets Fan Shop, found at HornetsFanShop.com.
NBA
Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham
Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
NBA
"Guard Your Yard" | Three Things To Watch In Utah's Final Preseason Games
With the NBA season set to begin in one week, Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz know how much work has to be done in order to be ready for the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19. Hardy and the Jazz will have the opportunity to showcase their growth two more times this preseason, beginning tonight with the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff if set for 7 p.m. MST from Vivint Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
Pacers Sign Trevelin Queen to Two-Way Contract
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers announced on Tuesday the team signed guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract. Queen will wear number 8 for the Pacers.
NBA
Trail Blazers Finish Preseason With A Date With The Defending Champs
• Portland will take on Golden State four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in San Francisco on Dec. 30. The Warriors make their first trip to Moda Center this season on Feb. 8. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the season series to the...
NBA
2022 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery
The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m. ET on the league’s Twitter livestream. The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the 12 lottery teams in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft. The results of the lottery will be shared on NBA2KLeague.com.
NBA
Olivier Sarr injury update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr left Tuesday night’s game at Golden State with a sprain of the right wrist. A subsequent MRI taken place on Wednesday confirmed a right wrist sprain. A timeline for return will be established after further evaluation in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
13 key NBA milestones to watch for in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is set to begin and there are plenty of historic stats milestones to keep track of during the action. From LeBron James nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark to Chris Paul climbing to No. 2 in all-time assists, here are 13 major individual milestones you should follow this season — as well as some key team-stats records that could be set.
NBA
HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
NBA
Sam Smith: Who is taking the Bulls' final shot this season?
“We know each other, we’ve known each other,” Zach LaVine was saying about running mate DeMar DeRozan early in this season’s training camp. “We have a great relationship and continue to learn how to play off each other. We saw how teams defended us and adjusted throughout (last) season with different double teams, me in pick-and-rolls, him in the post. So just try and use that to our advantage and be able to help each other get better. Better shots, easier looks, and help this team win. That’s what it’s all about. Having another year underneath our belts, playing with each other, I think it’s only going to get better, especially when we’re both healthy.’’
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks
The last time we saw the Cavaliers in a game with actual implications, it was in April against these Atlanta Hawks, in the second game of the 2022 Play-In Tournament. Of course, Atlanta came from behind and beat the Cavs, ending their season rather abruptly. Tonight though, in the preseason,...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/12/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 12, 2022. Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans displays scoring depth in preseason. The rest of the NBA is well versed in the offensive prowess at the...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Guard draft sleepers to target after pick 100 this season
We’re a week away from the start of the NBA season and with fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are three guard sleepers being taken after pick 100 that will exceed their ADP this season. Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs — Yahoo Fantasy ADP 104.0. Jones...
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans displays scoring depth in preseason
The rest of the NBA is well versed in the offensive prowess at the top of the New Orleans roster, but through three preseason games, none of the Pelicans’ big-name point producers have been a leading scorer. Instead, guard Devonte’ Graham topped the squad with 21 points in the exhibition opener at Chicago, followed by Jose Alvarado ringing up 28 points vs. Detroit. Trey Murphy capped the week by dropping in 27 points, including seven three-pointers, at San Antonio.
Comments / 0