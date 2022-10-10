SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! After some showers and storms last night, driven by a cold front through the ArkLaTex, we have a beautiful and calm day ahead of us. Sunny skies are expected wall-to-wall with highs near average, the low-80s. Not much else really, a nice breeze will be present for most of the day. Lows tonight will be a bit cooler, the low-50s and upper-40s with clear skies.

