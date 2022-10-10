ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

People should take extra caution with this winter's flu season

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1l3U_0iTVByy200

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As healthcare workers prepare for another winter of COVID-19, hospitals are looking at how to keep workers on the job through the next wave.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

This year is the third winter in the COVID-19 pandemic, but things have changed dramatically since the first round.

"Going into our first winter in the COVID-19 pandemic, really, emergency planners were terrified thinking aout what it might look like if we had a significant flu surge paired with a COVID-19 surge," said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, Vice President of Clinical Support Services and Professor of Emergency Medicine and Neurology at The University of Alabama at Birmingham on KCBS Radio’s " Ask an Expert " on Monday with Melissa Culross.

But one of the benefits of the pandemic so far, is that there really hasn’t been a flu season for the last two winters.

"And that’s been fantastic for us," said Nafziger, as that's freed up resources to focus on COVID-19.

Now, going into winter this year, things are quite different.

"It looks like our flu season is going to be here for sure and it looks like it's going to be fairly significant based on the numbers that we saw from the southern hemisphere," she said.

This has health officials concerned and preparing as best they can to combat this year's flu season coupled with whatever COVID-19 might bring.

People looking to protect themselves should still try to do more basic things, like washing their hands and covering their mouths when they cough.

Some of the more purposeful things people can do is get their flu shot and continue to wear a mask, despite the fact that most places no longer require a mask.

"This pandemic has dragged on for a long time and I know we all are so desperate to get our lives back to normal," said Nafgizer. "But some social distancing, when it's feasible, eat outside when you can, when it's pretty weather rather than inside at a crowded restaurant."

Finally, people need to stay home if they feel sick at all, she said. "Don't go out and spread germs around, especially if you don’t know what you have."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases

As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting a high number of flu cases. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
NBC Bay Area

Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation

Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Flu Season#Kcbs Radio S
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Strange Weather Pattern to Blame For Fog and Cold

Hundreds gathered outside SF City Hall on Monday to protest Russia's new wave of aggression against Ukrainian civilians. "The Russian attack will not achieve its objective," said Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, at the rally. "We will repair all damaged and destroyed objects and continue fighting against the invaders." [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Bay Area

Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose

What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Scientists Finding Ways to Predict Earthquakes

It’s a question people have been trying to answer for decades, is it possible to predict the next big earthquake?. In Portola Valley, which is only about a 1,000 feet or so from the San Andreas Fault. Researchers at QuakeFinder are finding an opportunity to learn more about possible earthquake prediction.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Lockdown of South San Francisco High

PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022                          . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy