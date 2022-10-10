ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

By Weso
 4 days ago

ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW!

The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below!

1. Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

2. One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby

3. Lil Baby performs all his hits

4. ATL hometown hero, Lil Baby

5. One Music Fest Day 2 headliner Lil Baby

6. Lil Baby rocks red varsity jacket

7. Lil Baby iced out!

8. Money falling

9. Lil Baby drippin too hard!

10. Lil Baby x One Music Fest 2022

