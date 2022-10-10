ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Selena Gomez 'grateful to be alive' in new documentary trailer

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

In the newly released trailer for her My Mind & Me documentary, Selena Gomez gets vulnerable, sharing an in-depth look at the various aspects of the star’s personal life from her lupus diagnosis, and mental health struggles, to dealing with the excessive fame, and more.

“Just be who you are, Selena,” Gomez narrates over a montage of clips. “No one cares what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Highlighting Selena’s various obstacles throughout the last handful of years, the trailer runs through various media headlines regarding her diagnoses of lupus, depression and anxiety — sensationalizing that she suffered as a “mental breakdown.”

“Let me make a promise: I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” Gomez continues to narrate. As the visual shows her tear up about not wanting to be “super famous,” and sharing her long-lasting fear, "that I'm not good enough.”

We also see SelGo go through happier times, including her humanitarian trip to Africa and a visit to an old school friend. All of which help and lead her to acknowledge that, “what makes me happy is connection, and it helps me get out of my head,” as she notes. Adding, “clearly I’m still here to use whatever I have to help someone else.”

"I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts," Selena continues, "more than I have ever been.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres November 4 on Apple TV+. Check out the brand new trailer below.

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988.

Audacy

Audacy

