Polk County, OR

COVID-19 cases in Marion, Polk counties hold steady

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Oregon reported 4,237 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down slightly from 4,269 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 298,674 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.42% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Marion County reported 356 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 354 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 83,097 cases and 789 deaths.

Polk County reported 86 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 80 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 19,108 cases and 152 deaths.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Grant County with 500 cases per 100,000 per week; Crook County with 205; and Jefferson County with 203. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 809 cases; Washington County, with 589 cases; and Clackamas County, with 433. Weekly case counts rose in 18 counties from the previous week.

The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lane, Klamath and Clackamas counties.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 15 counties, with the largest declines in Josephine County, with 55 cases from 103 a week earlier; in Jackson County, with 162 cases from 195; and in Linn County, with 97 cases from 130.

In Oregon, 29 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 41 people were reported dead.

A total of 899,013 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,590 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,699,237 people have tested positive and 1,062,564 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 9. Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 637
  • The week before that: 659
  • Four weeks ago: 667

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 50,835
  • The week before that: 49,835
  • Four weeks ago: 58,231

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

