Shooting near Aurora and Worth not connected to serial killings, Stockton police say

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Sunday morning and detectives now must piece together what led to the gunfire.

The life-threatening shooting near Aurora and Worth streets early Sunday morning is not related to the series of connected killings in Stockton and Oakland, police spokesman officer Joseph Silva said Monday.

"At this time, detectives do not believe this shooting is related to the series," Silva said. The series of seven shootings — six fatal — have occurred late at night and early in the morning in isolated areas, according to police.

Here's what we know so far about Sunday's incident.

At about 4:31 a.m. on Sunday, police went to the area of Aurora Street and East Worth Street after gunshots rang and calls flooded into 911, police said.

Related: Police release footage of person of interest in serial killings, details of survivor encounter

Town hall: City manager says serial killings are 'not Stockton'

The intersection of Aurora and Worth is in an industrial zone about five blocks south of the crosstown freeway, near where a bridge extends Aurora over a large homeless encampment in Mormon Slough.

The man was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was last noted in serious condition, but his status hasn't been updated since Sunday.  A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner said no one died in the incident.

Timeline: Key moments in police investigation of Stockton, Oakland serial killings

Police did not release any further information about the victim including his identity. The motive behind the shooting also hasn't been released.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Shooting near Aurora and Worth not connected to serial killings, Stockton police say

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Stockton Record

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

