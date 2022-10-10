Read full article on original website
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
Bullying Prevention Month: Georgia student bullied by classmates turns to activism
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — For National Bullying Prevention Month, Memorial Health's behavioral health manager, Mary Jo Horton, shared more about how to detect when a child is being bullied. “What you’re really looking for is a change in functioning," said Horton. "A social kid suddenly not wanting to do...
S.C. Gov. McMaster signs executive order coordinating electric vehicle roll-out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-31, coordinating the future roll-out of the state's electric vehicle infrastructure. South Carolina Electric Vehicle Executive Order 2022-31 by ABC15 News on Scribd. With the order, the state prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina and...
Chick-fil-A offering Tennessee, Cincinnati residents first chance to buy dressings retail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans who love Chick-fil-A will be among the first to purchase bottles of the restaurant's salad dressings at retail stores. The company issued a media release on Thursday announcing Chick-fil-A customers will be able to purchase 12 ouce bottles of their salad dressings starting this month. Walmart, Kroger, and...
NY attorney general asks court to allow gun law to stay in effect pending appeal
NEW YORK (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking action to keep the state’s new concealed carry law in place. It comes after last week’s ruling by a federal judge that found key parts of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act unconstitutional. The ruling temporarily...
GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
SCCPSS graduation rate 2.5 points lower than last year, higher than state average
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — New data from The Georgia Department of Education shows that SCCPSS had an 87.6 percent graduation rate in the 2021-22 School Year. That rate exceeds the state average but is 2.5 percentage points lower than the 90.1 percent graduation rate reported by the district in 2020-2021.
Toys 'R' Us is making a comeback
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys "R" Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys "R" Us section, with several dozen more on the way. See the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
