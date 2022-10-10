ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash in Tennessee

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigators said Spence, while at the wheel of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-24 in Marion County, near mile marker 147. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck, from Nebraska, was not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, TN
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
S.C. Gov. McMaster signs executive order coordinating electric vehicle roll-out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-31, coordinating the future roll-out of the state's electric vehicle infrastructure. South Carolina Electric Vehicle Executive Order 2022-31 by ABC15 News on Scribd. With the order, the state prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina and...
GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
Toys 'R' Us is making a comeback

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys "R" Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys "R" Us section, with several dozen more on the way. See the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
