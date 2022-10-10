LAWRENCE COUNTY – Kevin Dustin Bunch has announced his candidacy for Lawrence County Council District 1 for the upcoming election in November 2022. “For years the county government has mismanaged funds. We currently have a deficit that has lasted far too long. I believe we should have transparency on how taxpayer money is being spent, and if it should be spent at all. I want to be the servant for the people of Lawrence County who they can trust and know that money that has to be spent, is being spent fiscally. Lawrence County is in need of new leadership. I want to bring a fiscally responsible future to Lawrence County. Elect Kevin Dustin Bunch for County Council District 1.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO