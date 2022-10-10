Read full article on original website
Obituary: Mary Frances Phillips
Mary Frances Phillips, 78, of Springville, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at her residence. Born October 17, 1943, in Springville, she was the daughter of Bennie Joseph Flynn and Ethel Marie (Smith) Flynn. She married Robert E. Phillips on January 19, 1962, and he survives. She worked as Perry Township trustee for 20 years and also as township assessor from January 1990 – 2007. She spent 20 years working in local pharmacies. She and Bob were owners of Ro-Mar Grocery from 1978-1983. She devoted every fiber of her being to her grandchildren. She was a firm believer in Jesus Christ.
Obituary: Joe Ed Lloyd
Joe Ed Lloyd, 78, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Paoli Health & Living. Born on April 19, 1944, in Madisonville, Kentucky, he was the son of William and Geneva (Oldham) Lloyd. Joe was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Williams First Baptist Church and a graduate of South Hopkins High School. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
Obituary: Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings
Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings, 16, of Bloomfield, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born December 1, 2005, he was the son of Jeffrey Cummings and Samantha (Jacob) Cummings. He was a Junior at Eastern Greene High School and attended Hoosier Hills Career Center for construction. Jedd lived a life full of activity. A multi-sport athlete, he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track at Eastern Greene. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, sledding on his boogie board, and riding horses, motorcycles, and side by sides.
Obituary: Gail E. Reynolds
Gail E. Reynolds, 92, of Bedford passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born February 4, 1930, he was the son of Joseph Albert and Daisy P. (Prewitt) Reynolds. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII and the Korean War. He married Vida Sue Blevins on June 21, 1952, and they had four children, Glenda, Lori, Albert, and Brian. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2008. He then married Linda Wheeler on January 17, 2010, and she survives.
Obituary: Jeffrey Lee Tyree
Jeffrey Lee Tyree, 59, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, peacefully at his home, surrounded by family. Born December 9, 1962, in Bedford, he was the son of Robert John and Frances Louise (Baker) Tyree. Jeff completed his schooling at Bedford and then trained at the LARC Center. He was...
Three graduate from Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
BEDFORD – Three more members of the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court graduated Thursday morning in what Judge Bob Cline called a great day. “This is honestly one of my favorite parts of my job when people do well,” said Judge Cline. ” We get to listen and celebrate these amazing people, who have gathered the tools needed to continue forward with their lives. A Preacher once said, ‘Keep your fork, because the best is yet to come,’ and that is evident here today.
Two ISP Sellersburg Post Troopers promoted Wednesday
SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post recently announced promotions for two Troopers Wednesday, for their efforts and work ethic. Sergeant Merritt Toomey has been promoted to First Sergeant within the Laboratory Division and will now serve as the Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) Supervisor for Area Four. Area Four encompasses the Sellersburg and Versailles Posts, covering a combined fifteen counties in southeast Indiana.
Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen
BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
IU Health Bedford receives Community Impact Award
Bedford- On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Indiana Department of Health visited IU Health Bedford Hospital to present them with the State Office of Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Community Impact Award for 2022. “This team has shown so much heart and compassion over the past few years,” said...
Kevin Dustin Bunch has announced candidacy for Lawrence County Council District 1
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Kevin Dustin Bunch has announced his candidacy for Lawrence County Council District 1 for the upcoming election in November 2022. “For years the county government has mismanaged funds. We currently have a deficit that has lasted far too long. I believe we should have transparency on how taxpayer money is being spent, and if it should be spent at all. I want to be the servant for the people of Lawrence County who they can trust and know that money that has to be spent, is being spent fiscally. Lawrence County is in need of new leadership. I want to bring a fiscally responsible future to Lawrence County. Elect Kevin Dustin Bunch for County Council District 1.”
Lawrence County Surplus Auction to be held this Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The County Surplus Auction will be held on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Complex, located at 1 County Complex Road. The items listed in the auction can be previewed at www.auctionzip.com.
Police Log: October 13, 2022
11:50 a.m. Property damage accident in the 1200 block of 17th Street. 1:10 p.m. Property damage accident in the 600 block of X Street. 2:01 p.m. Property damage accident in the 3200 block of John Williams Boulevard. 2:14 p.m. Property damage accident at State Road 37 and Mitchell Road. 4:10...
Seymour ousts BNL in sectional opener
JEFFERSONVILLE – Seymour opened the Class 4A sectional with a three-set sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Owls, who also swept the Stars during the regular-season clash at BNL on Oct. 4, advanced with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 win over BNL (2-22).
Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication
MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO
OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
UPCOMING AREA EVENTS THIS WEEK
(VINCENNES) The Indiana Military Museum on 6th Street in Vincennes will recognize Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day this coming Saturday with activities running from 9:00 to 4:00 Illinois time, with the gates opening at 8:00. There will be free outdoor events, living history exhibits, a battle scenario, re-enactor demonstrations, food vendors, and Huey helicopter rides. All are invited. Go to IndianaMilitaryMuseum.org for more details.
Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners to meet on Thursday, October 20
BEDFORD – The Bedford Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday October 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Hauck House Dining/Common Room. Meeting agenda:. Minutes for September. Old Business:. Shortfall 2022. Written staff reports. New business:. Personnel policy change. Snow removal policy. Pet...
Beginner Dungeons and Dragons at the Bedford Public Library
BEDFORD – Release your inner nerd, as the Bedford Public Library will be hosting a Dungeons and Dragons for Beginners in Adult Services, on Tuesday, October 18th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. From game mechanics like battle and actions, to styles, puzzles, and how the dice work, learn...
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
