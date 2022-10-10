ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

IATC Cross Country Team Rankings: 10/11/22

Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – The latest rankings have been released for Cross Country from the IATC. Top ranked boys’ teams are Dowling Catholic in 4A, Pella in 3A, Des Moines Christian in 2A, and Regina in 1A. Northwest Iowa Schools in the rankings include Sioux City North...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy