dotesports.com
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?
VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
dotesports.com
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT
VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
dotesports.com
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
dotesports.com
What nationality is Harbor in VALORANT? | All Harbor background & heritage details
The newest member of the VALORANT agents roster is Harbor, and even with a series of leaks detailing all the ins and outs of the character’s abilities, not much is known about his history. Each agent in VALORANT has a backstory, with RIot developing a layered story underneath each...
dotesports.com
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
dotesports.com
Is VALORANT on Xbox?
VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes finally give players an explanation for their low ranking in Competitive
Many people jumping into Overwatch 2 for the first time are jumping straight into Competitive play, and now with the new rating system in the game, they’re also being placed pretty low. Some of this was intended, but with today’s patch notes, it seems not all of it was planned.
dotesports.com
A mysterious new teaser is live in Apex Legends, featuring a Golden Ticket
Things around the Outlands might look a bit more golden today. Apex Legends players dropping in for a game will most likely notice that the crafting replicators that dot the maps got a little bit of an upgrade today, with the normally-blue replicator logo turning to gold, both in person and on the game’s maps.
dotesports.com
‘GabeN, save me!’: Wagamama goes ballistic after waiting hours for Dota 2 game
Former Dota 2 pro turned streamer Niklas “Wagamama” Högström lost his mind after spending almost four hours trying to find a game—exacerbated by the fact he saw his friends find them before he did. “Ah, they got a game. Of course, they got a fucking...
dotesports.com
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
dotesports.com
How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
dotesports.com
Tyler1 flubs his way through another ‘authentic’ ad read, this time for Overwatch 2, and it’s just incredible
Legend of Legends streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp has delivered another hilarious ad read on Twitch. The first time was for Doritos, and he’s had a few League ad reads in his day too. This time though, it was for a sponsored Overwatch 2 stream. At first, the...
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
dotesports.com
Solo removed from NAVI Dota 2 roster following TI11 LCQ loss, rumors of internal issues
The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers recently wrapped up, and despite thriving during the group stage, NAVI bombed out of the Dota 2 tournament after losing to T1 and Xtreme Gaming. And shortly after their elimination, NAVI announced that it is parting ways with team captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin, leaving four players on NAVI’s Dota 2 team ahead of the new season.
dotesports.com
When does Spider-Man: Miles Morales release on PC?
Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the most fun games in the later years of the PlayStation 4, allowing players to once again swing through the streets of New York. Not long after Peter Parker completed his goal, Miles Morales took on the mantle of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game was just as big of a hit, and it’s now coming to PC.
dotesports.com
Bug fix incoming: Riot is addressing a pesky health bar bug in League Patch 12.20
League of Legends has been infested with bugs in the past few weeks like never before, thanks to the recent pre-season changes going live and causing a series of unexpected interactions. The most notable examples are Viego’s jungle pet bug and Ivern no longer being a friend of the jungle. The new League patch, Patch 12.19, meant new changes to the game but also new bugs, with the latest being a health bar bug.
dotesports.com
Comp is on pace to write his name in Worlds history books after blazing hot start in group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After a perfect start at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue’s star AD carry...
dotesports.com
‘Character, team spirit, and identity’: YamatoCannon talks Fnatic’s run at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Before the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, many predicted Fnatic to...
dotesports.com
Rogue stole the show in Group C of Worlds 2022. Can any of their opponents fight back in the second round-robin?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Every group at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship main event has had some surprises...
dotesports.com
DRX’s BeryL on bouncing back, playing with Deft, and potentially facing DWG KIA at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There are few players in professional League of Legends who are as quietly accomplished as DRX...
