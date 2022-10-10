League of Legends has been infested with bugs in the past few weeks like never before, thanks to the recent pre-season changes going live and causing a series of unexpected interactions. The most notable examples are Viego’s jungle pet bug and Ivern no longer being a friend of the jungle. The new League patch, Patch 12.19, meant new changes to the game but also new bugs, with the latest being a health bar bug.

