San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 2

A house in Grover Beach that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $752,309. The average price per square foot ended up at $510.
