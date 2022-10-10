Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the last week to $383. That’s $89 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $349. The most...
kclu.org
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top nine most expensive homes sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Sep. 18
A house in Cayucos that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the past week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million, $743 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 2
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $752,309. The average price per square foot ended up at $510.
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the five most expensive homes sell for in Templeton the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Templeton that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the last three weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $851,000, $441 per square foot.
See smoke in northern SLO County? Here’s what’s going on
Watch SLO County firefighters shoot flames instead of water in controlled burn.
What is Measure F-22 and how can it help Paso Robles residents?
The measure could generate $800,000 in revenue for the city. Here’s how it would be used.
Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly, and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent. The post Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Bug that kills citrus trees found in SLO County. Here’s what we know
The bug spreads citrus greening disease, which can kill citrus trees.
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Suspect in Santa Ynez homicide arrested in Santa Cruz Tuesday night
36-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris was arrested by Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputies Tuesday night for the Oct. 8 murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson in Santa Ynez. The post Suspect in Santa Ynez homicide arrested in Santa Cruz Tuesday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles wine resort is among the best in Southern California, magazine says
Condé Nast Traveler is recognizing the SLO County resort for the sixth consecutive year.
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles
– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles. The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest...
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Vehicle stolen from SLO car repair shop involved in crash, police say
The car thief crashed the stolen vehicle just a few blocks away from the scene of the crime, the SLO Police Department said.
