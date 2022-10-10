ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

stmarynow.com

Berwick police arrest man accused of 4th DWI

Berwick police on Thursday arrested a man accused of drunken driving for the fourth time. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:. —Adrian Angeron, 62, Parro Lane, Berwick, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated (fourth. offense, refusal), unlawful refusal to submit to chemical...
BERWICK, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff: Man tried to pass phony money in Bayou L'Ourse

A Morgan City man arrested Saturday by St. Mary deputies was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to pass counterfeit money, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Assumption. Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:. — Steven James Morris, 36, Doris Street, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on a...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Four arrested on drug charges; two more arrests involve juvenile victims

Morgan City police and parish deputies made four drug-related arrests Monday. Morgan City also reported two arrests involving juvenile victims, and deputes made an arrest alleging aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery under child endangerment provisions. One of the drug arrests resulted from a search of a Morgan City home,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested after violent encounter with TPSO Deputy

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that in the early morning hours of October 6th, a Chauvin man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in Chauvin. Christopher Patrick Duplantis Sr., 41, was arrested on charges of Speeding, Failure to Appear, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Disarming of a Peace Officer, and Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence.
CHAUVIN, LA
stmarynow.com

Police: Man arrested with MDMA

Morgan City detectives arrested a man Monday on a drug possession charge and seized $2,000 they believe is linked to drug activity. Cory Delaune, 43, Lawrence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:04 a.m. Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.
MORGAN CITY, LA
L'Observateur

Opelousas Man Cited For Illegal Possession and Release of Apple Snails

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species. A...
OPELOUSAS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

National Night Out in Bayou Vista

Lt. Eddie Gay of the St. Mary Sheriff's Office Dive team tells Bennett Comeaux, 4, about his diving equipment at Wednesday's National Night Out event at the Bayou Vista Recreation Center. The Sheriff's Office, police from Morgan City and Berwick, state police, the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department and the Morgan City High fishing team were among the groups that helped bring the community into positive interaction with law enforcement.
BAYOU VISTA, LA
Community Policy