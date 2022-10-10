Read full article on original website
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Trump blasts House Jan. 6 panel in memo, but doesn't respond to subpoena for sworn testimony
Trump criticized the Jan. 6 committee and its work but did not respond to the panel's decision to subpoena him for testimony and documents.
Walker, Warnock meet for only debate in Georgia Senate race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will meet Friday night for their only debate in Georgia’s marquee Senate contest, just days before in-person early voting begins. The 60-minute session, which will take place before a live audience, comes in the...
Don't push nuclear-armed Russia into a corner, says Lukashenko
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Ukraine and the West on Friday not to force his ally Russia into a corner, saying Moscow had nuclear weapons for a reason.
Germany hopes to get key raw materials from Mongolia
BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that his country wants to strengthen ties to Mongolia, citing the country's wealth of key commodities such as copper and rare earth metals. Speaking after a meeting in Berlin with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, he said the...
