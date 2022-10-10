ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany hopes to get key raw materials from Mongolia

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that his country wants to strengthen ties to Mongolia, citing the country's wealth of key commodities such as copper and rare earth metals. Speaking after a meeting in Berlin with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, he said the...
