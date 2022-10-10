Read full article on original website
Related
Kris Jenner Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery, Gets Emotional That 'I'm Getting Older'
In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 66, visits a doctor for her “excruciating” pain and learns she needs a hip replacement Kris Jenner is feeling nervous about her upcoming operation. In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager visited an orthopedic surgeon after experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, telling her doctor that she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane the week before. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg After Serious Equestrian Accident
In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars describe her terrifying horse riding accident and “miraculous” recovery Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory are sharing details of a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated more than 10 years ago. The actress, 36, opened up about the incident alongside co-star Johnny Galecki and Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre in Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of...
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach
Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the treatment recently, which she shared on her Instagram Story on Monday.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' While Shooting Movie During First Trimester
Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first baby with Tom Pelphrey, also talked about some of her pregnancy cravings so far in a series of Instagram Stories Kaley Cuoco is opening up about some of the ups and downs of her pregnancy so far. On Tuesday, the Flight Attendant actress, 36, shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Later in the day, Cuoco shared some of the special moments from her pregnancy thus far on her Instagram Story. Cuoco poses...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery in 2021: 'I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg'
Oprah Winfrey revealed that she recovered from double knee surgeries in 2021. The media mogul shared the health update during her "The Life You Want" class, which was focused on gratitude. Winfrey, 68, noted that she specifically resonated with one guest who said she was grateful for every organ and every limb.
Kyle Richards Says She's in a 'Way Better' Place Weeks After RHOBH Reunion: 'Time Heals All Wounds'
"It was the first reunion where we don't go out after and have dinner or grab a drink, or do a group photo or a group hug," Halloween Ends star Kyle Richards tells PEOPLE exclusively Kyle Richards has been finding her way back to normal after the intense day of filming for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion. The Halloween Ends star, 53, is getting real about the emotional toll the Bravo series' three-part special took on her and her costars, telling PEOPLE: "It was...
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'
Tori Roloff experienced a miscarriage between welcoming daughter Lilah in November 2019 and son Josiah in April 2022 Tori Roloff is appreciating her family as she looks back on a solemn occasion. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star revealed that Oct. 11, 2021 was the due date for the baby she lost in March 2021 at six weeks. Though the occasion brought up a lot of hard feelings, Roloff said she was feeling "grateful" on the same date one year later. "One year ago today would have been...
Ant Anstead Responds After Commenters Call Him Out for Posting Photos of Son: 'I Stepped Up for Him'
Ant Anstead posted his first photo of son Hudson London since ex Christina Hall commented publicly on their legal battle over the use of the 3-year-old's image online Ant Anstead is responding directly to criticism of his legal battle with ex wife Christina Hall. On Thursday, the Celebrity Joyride: IOU host, 43, shared his first photo featuring their son Hudson London, 3, on Instagram since Hall's announcement earlier this month that she would no longer share photos of the little boy online. Commenters who followed the legal battle between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jesse Williams Shares What Helps Him 'Sleep Better at Night' as a Dad
The father of two chats with PEOPLE about keeping his kids safe at home and his partnership with fire safety company Kidde Jesse Williams is keeping safety at the forefront when at home with his kids. Speaking to PEOPLE about his partnership with fire safety company Kidde and its Cause For Alarm campaign, the actor, 41, explains what helps him to "sleep better at night" when it comes to feeling safe at home with daughter Sadie, 8, and son Maceo, 7. "It helps me sleep better at night knowing...
Love Is Blind Star Shayne Jansen Mourns the Death of His Mother: 'I Lost My Best Friend Today'
The reality star shared the news of his mother’s death Thursday on Instagram, writing, "I'm broken inside" Shayne Jansen is mourning the death of his mother. On Thursday, the Love Is Blind star shared a post on Instagram announcing that his mom, Karen Jansen, had died. "I lost my best friend today," Shayne wrote. "For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitts creek every night. I'm broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I'll never...
People
338K+
Followers
55K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0