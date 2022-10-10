Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Superintendent Dr. David Smith gave an update to the public on the progress of the district’s safety plan at their latest meeting. According to Smith, there are 15 people undergoing training offered by Peterson Firearms. Teachers are among those in the program, but Smith reiterated that they were only taking the training to be better prepared, and they would NOT be armed.

