Sports Schedule 10/13/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for sports this afternoon. In Volleyball, Sibley-Ocheyedan hosts Okoboji, Sioux Central travels to South Central Calhoun, GTRA is at home against Southeast Valley, West Bend-Mallard hosts Pocahontas Area, Harris-Lake Park is on the road against Gehlen Catholic of LeMars, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn goes to Akron-Westfield, and South O’Brien is at Unity Christian.
Coaches Preview: Spencer @ LeMars
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers looks to seal up the District Title as they hit the road to take on LeMars. The Bulldogs are 4-3, coming off of back-to-back losses, while the Tigers have won 6 straight at 6-1. Despite a massive win a week ago over...
Cross Country Results: 10/10/22
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – The Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet was Monday afternoon in Estherville. The Spencer Girls had a successful day, placing all five scoring runners in the top 12. Peyton Morey was 1st with a time of 19:20.69, she was happy with the way the team handled the hills despite them not having a lot of experience with them this year.
Spencer Swimming Sweeps at Perry
Perry, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swim Team competed at Perry on Tuesday afternoon against Atlantic and Perry. In the Relays, Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.47. The same group won the 200-yard free relay with a time of 2:12.57, and the 400-yard free relay with a time of 4:00.55.
Gordon Espelund, 88, of Spirit Lake
Funeral services for 88-year-old Gordon Espelund of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with a private family burial taking place at a later date at Matlock Cemetery in Matlock. Visitation will Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A Masonic service will also be held following the Sunday visitation.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Shannon Nehman, 48, of Spirit Lake
Graveside services for 48-year-old Shannon Nehman of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ruthven. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Marlene Frey, 89, of Norwalk Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Marlene Frey of Norwalk, formerly of Spencer, will be Monday, October 17th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Marlin Laverman, 62, of Ocheyedan
Funeral services for 62-year-old Marlin Laverman of Ocheyedan will be Tuesday, October 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center in Sheldon with burial at Holman Township Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Events Center. Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley is in...
New Venue for Boji Scare This Year
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — For years the Operations Manager at Arnolds Park Amusement Park begged to do a haunted house. Marshall Doeden got his wish in 2020. Despite that being the Covid Year, it was a success, and Boji Scare is back for a third time. Because of...
Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
Phyllis Stap, 97, of Ft. Collins, Colorado Formerly of May City
Funeral services for 97-year-old Phyllis Stap of Ft. Collins, Colorado, formerly of May City, will be Monday, October 17th, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in May City with burial at Harrison Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Doug Cook, 74, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 74-year-old of Doug Cook of Pocahontas will be Saturday, October 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Havelock with burial at Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
Beulah Umscheid, 90, of Greenville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Beulah Umscheid of Greenville will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Change of Venue Request Granted In Milford Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A man accused of murdering a woman outside of a Milford business earlier this year has been granted a change of venue for his upcoming jury trial. Online court records show the jury trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns will begin on December 6th in Buena Vista County after a motion was filed with Judge Carl Petersen.
Spirit Lake School Board Updates Public on Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Superintendent Dr. David Smith gave an update to the public on the progress of the district’s safety plan at their latest meeting. According to Smith, there are 15 people undergoing training offered by Peterson Firearms. Teachers are among those in the program, but Smith reiterated that they were only taking the training to be better prepared, and they would NOT be armed.
Storm Lake Man Sentenced On Drug Conviction
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been sentenced in Buena Vista County on a drug conviction. 29-year-old Albert Quintana was ordered to serve two years on probation in place of a five year prison sentence on Monday. He pled guilty in August to possession of methamphetamine,...
Sheldon Fire Department To Hold Open House
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The twenty-eight members of the Sheldon Fire Department are going all out with an open house Thursday night to commemorate fire prevention week. Assistant Chief Brad Hindt says all of the fire trucks will be on display, including the new aerial unit that just arrived last week.
Spencer Church Hosts Talk On Awareness For Human Trafficking
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Human trafficking can be a difficult subject to talk about especially when looking at the number of people directly affected but that is the calling a member of the Catholic faith has followed in hopes of bringing more awareness. Sister Shirley Fineran is the founder of...
Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General
Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
