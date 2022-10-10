ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Trial delayed in Putnam County murder case

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements have now been pushed back in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing two children.

Opening statements were supposed to begin at the Putnam County Court Annex in the death penalty case of Mark Wilson, Jr. was charged with killing two children in 2020.

Attorneys on both sides were ready, and the pool of 12 jurors and two alternates were also present at the trial hearing, which began at 8:30 a.m. However, one alternate juror had to be excused. Now, that juror will have to be replaced before the case moves forward.

Wilson is charged with murdering 12-year-old Robert Baker, and 14-year-old Tayten Baker in Aug. 2020.

Action News Jax told you in September 2020 when Wilson’s arrest warrant uncovered plans to kill the boys’ entire family.

Wilson was the boys’ aunt’s boyfriend.

His arrest warrant also says he told a witness he killed the boys because they were reporting him to DCF, though it’s unclear why.

The case was supposed to get started on Monday, but the judge heard from an alternate juror who explained she had to leave town in two weeks, which would cause some scheduling issues.

“Due to the length of this trial, we don’t think it’s prudent to proceed forward today with just one alternate,” said Circuit Judge Howard McGillin. “So we are going to go back into jury selection.”

Therefore, jury selection to replace the alternate juror continued on Monday.

The jury and attorneys involved in this case are all scheduled to return to the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

There is a possibility opening statements could begin on Tuesday if they are able to select the alternate juror by Monday.

