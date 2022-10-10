Major Food Group is opening Contessa in the Miami Design District, marking its 10th South Florida restaurant. The New York restaurant group, whose partners have relocated or expanded to Miami over the past couple of years, inked a long-term lease on the northeast corner of Northeast 41st Street and Northeast First Avenue, said Major Food Group partner Jeff Zalaznick. (Zalaznick bought a waterfront Sunset Islands home last year in Miami Beach, while partner Mario Carbone recently closed on a Palm Island home, also in Miami Beach.)

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO