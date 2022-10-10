Read full article on original website
Victory in North Bay Village for billionaire Ansin family’s Sunbeam Properties
The billionaire Ansin family’s Sunbeam Properties secured the final vote needed to build a taller 7.3 million-square-foot development on 13 acres it owns in North Bay Village. Despite residents’ opposition to the height increases, North Bay Village commissioners voted in favor of three ordinances, on second reading after midnight...
Midtown, Prospect plan second Flagler Village apartment project
Midtown Capital Partners and Prospect Real Estate Group are making their second bet on Flagler Village’s multifamily market. The developers plan to build a 173-unit project with roughly 4,000 square feet of retail on the northwest corner of the Florida East Coast Railway tracks and Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Midtown’s Zach Fox said. Midtown and Prospect paid $9.4 million for the 1.3-acre development site at 4 Northwest Seventh Street.
Lurra Capital drops $43M for apartment complex near Coral Gables
UPDATED, Oct. 14, 9:40 a.m.: Lurra Capital paid $42.5 million for a 100-unit apartment complex near Coral Gables, as the Swiss firm continues to dive into South Florida’s multifamily market. Lurra, a Zurich-based private equity firm led by founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir, acquired Blume Coral Gables at 1501...
Shvo wants to redevelop aging Lincoln Road clock tower building
Shvo is betting big on Miami Beach. Michael Shvo’s firm is seeking to redevelop a 13-story office tower at 407 Lincoln Road, according to plans filed with the city.
Inside look at planned Edgewater mixed-use condo tower
A partnership of four developers wants to build a mixed-use tower with condominiums in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Karl-Ulrich Ansorg, Yakov Elbaz, Ofir Gabriel and Amit Kort plan a 44-story building totaling roughly 615,000 square feet on almost a full acre on the southwest corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 34th Street, The Real Deal has learned. Their vision is for 172 condos atop 100,000 square feet of offices, 10,000 square feet of retail and a 420-space garage, they told TRD. Kobi Karp is the architect.
Russell Galbut wants to heighten South Beach hotel, add rooms
Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights wants to stack two more floors on top of an Art Deco building that is part of the Gale South Beach hotel. The addition would house 12 new guest rooms and four meeting rooms to help accommodate spillover business from a nearby convention center hotel that is under construction.
Miami accounting firm pays $17M for Blue Lagoon office building
Accounting firm Benitez & Co.’s principals rang up a $16.9 million purchase in Miami’s Blue Lagoon neighborhood, acquiring a four-story office building with a helipad. Juan and Maria Benitez bought the roughly 61,000-square-foot Waterford Corporate Centre at 5835 Blue Lagoon Drive, said their broker, Manny Chamizo III with One Sotheby’s International Realty. The deal breaks down to about $276 a square foot.
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center
In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort. The 50,000-square-foot building at 4360 and 4370 Collins Avenue will connect to the...
Major Food Group to open Contessa in Miami Design District
Major Food Group is opening Contessa in the Miami Design District, marking its 10th South Florida restaurant. The New York restaurant group, whose partners have relocated or expanded to Miami over the past couple of years, inked a long-term lease on the northeast corner of Northeast 41st Street and Northeast First Avenue, said Major Food Group partner Jeff Zalaznick. (Zalaznick bought a waterfront Sunset Islands home last year in Miami Beach, while partner Mario Carbone recently closed on a Palm Island home, also in Miami Beach.)
Fortune partners with Christie’s
Fortune International Group is partnering with Christie’s International Real Estate, becoming Christie’s affiliate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, The Real Deal has learned. Miami-based Fortune, one of the largest independent brokerages in South Florida, will continue to be fully owned by the Defortuna family. The affiliation comes nearly...
Inside Miami real estate scam targeting Venezuela’s elite
Venezuelan couple Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello came to South Florida in pursuit of better opportunities. Both now are in prison for their part in a real estate fraud. Castañeda, Martusciello and their co-conspirators targeted ex-Venezuelan government officials and business elite with residential properties in South Florida, The Wall...
