Provo, UT

247Sports

New Receiver Offer from Notre Dame in the Class of 2023

Notre Dame is still looking to add to its 2023 recruiting class. The wide receiver position is one the Fighting Irish staff is targeting to add another weapon on the offensive side of the ball. On Thursday, Notre Dame offered Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee class of 2023 three-star racier Khalil...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: Staff Picks

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home for a prime time matchup against the Stanford Cardinal. Notre Dame will be looking for its fourth straight win over Stanford — and the first CHUG FROM THE TROPHY moment from Marcus Freeman. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 17...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Notre Dame Captain Bo Bauer Out For Season

Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer will be lost for the season due to a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news on Thursday during his weekly press conference. The 'Super Senior' and 2018 early enrollee was seven games from breaking Kurt Hinish's program record for games played (61).
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes VS Stanford Edition

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. ndocd coming in HOT again with an accurate take. ND finished with 2 sacks and held BYU to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman called the Stanford game a rivalry

On Monday, Marcus Freeman spoke with the media to finish up Notre Dame’s business with the win over BYU, and to move forward with Saturday night’s game against the Stanford Cardinal. Freeman didn’t wait to get the question — he called the Stanford game a rivalry right away....
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 7 Irish bowl projections

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-2 and still barely receiving any votes in either the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The thing is though... there’s been noticeable improvement, and there is still plenty to achieve this season despite no chance at a college football playoff berth. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.
STANFORD, CA
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
Times-Union Newspaper

Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season

Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fentanyl Sales Now During Football Practice

(La Porte, IN) - The selling of fentanyl in La Porte has allegedly happened not just from a barber shop but now during a youth football practice. Michael Ortiz, Jr., 32, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
LA PORTE, IN
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

