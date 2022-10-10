Read full article on original website
247Sports
New Receiver Offer from Notre Dame in the Class of 2023
Notre Dame is still looking to add to its 2023 recruiting class. The wide receiver position is one the Fighting Irish staff is targeting to add another weapon on the offensive side of the ball. On Thursday, Notre Dame offered Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee class of 2023 three-star racier Khalil...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: Staff Picks
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home for a prime time matchup against the Stanford Cardinal. Notre Dame will be looking for its fourth straight win over Stanford — and the first CHUG FROM THE TROPHY moment from Marcus Freeman. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 17...
247Sports
Notre Dame Captain Bo Bauer Out For Season
Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer will be lost for the season due to a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news on Thursday during his weekly press conference. The 'Super Senior' and 2018 early enrollee was seven games from breaking Kurt Hinish's program record for games played (61).
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes VS Stanford Edition
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. ndocd coming in HOT again with an accurate take. ND finished with 2 sacks and held BYU to...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman called the Stanford game a rivalry
On Monday, Marcus Freeman spoke with the media to finish up Notre Dame’s business with the win over BYU, and to move forward with Saturday night’s game against the Stanford Cardinal. Freeman didn’t wait to get the question — he called the Stanford game a rivalry right away....
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 7 Irish bowl projections
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-2 and still barely receiving any votes in either the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The thing is though... there’s been noticeable improvement, and there is still plenty to achieve this season despite no chance at a college football playoff berth. The...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Takes Helicopter Ride To Check Out Recruits
SALT LAKE CITY- In case it wasn’t clear before, head coach Kyle Whittingham is cooler than all of us. The Utah football Twitter account just put out a video of Whittingham boarding a helicopter to beat rush hour traffic to check out some recruits. #20 Utah is set to...
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
onefootdown.com
Top 3 things to eat while wandering campus on a Notre Dame Football Saturday
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home for this week’s matchup against the Stanford Cardinal. It’s the first home night game of the season, which means there is ample time to properly tailgate. One of the nice things about a night game is that there doesn’t ever feel...
247Sports
247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction in for Notre Dame: Top100 Talent
The 247Sports Crystal Ball is a tool recruiting analysts use to show the pulse of a recruitment. What school is the team to beat right now? Where is a prospect going to.
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season
Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fentanyl Sales Now During Football Practice
(La Porte, IN) - The selling of fentanyl in La Porte has allegedly happened not just from a barber shop but now during a youth football practice. Michael Ortiz, Jr., 32, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
nbc25news.com
Professor at Notre Dame under fire for promoting abortion on Catholic school's campus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TND) — A professor of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame has been offering help to students seeking abortions, going so far as plastering advertisements across her on-campus office door so students can be aware. Notre Dame is a Catholic institution and the Catholic...
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
