Commanders defense powers win over Bears
The Washington Commanders logged five sacks and forced two turnovers in a narrow win over the Chicago Bears to kick off the NFL's Week 6 slate.
Two more NBA Blue Devils get waived
And then there were 26. Duke basketball peaked this week with 29 former players on active NBA contracts. But a few of those professional Blue Devils held Exhibit 10 deals — essentially bodies to fill teams' 20-man preseason rosters — and were far from locks to land on a 15-man roster when the ...
Bruins partner with their neighbor for first-ever patch on game jerseys
The NHL season has just started and this year the league is allowing teams to put advertiser’s patches on their jerseys. The Bruins’ patch features a company you may not have heard of, but they’re based right in Boston. “We love the Bruins and what they do,”...
