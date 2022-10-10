ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

BlueDevilCountry

Two more NBA Blue Devils get waived

And then there were 26. Duke basketball peaked this week with 29 former players on active NBA contracts. But a few of those professional Blue Devils held Exhibit 10 deals — essentially bodies to fill teams' 20-man preseason rosters — and were far from locks to land on a 15-man roster when the ...
DURHAM, NC

