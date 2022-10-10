ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Picayune Item

Pearl River thumps Mississippi University for Women

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team continued its incredible run Wednesday night, picking up a commanding sweep of Mississippi University for Women 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-23). The victory was PRCC’s 11th out of its last 12 matches. “We were able to get to see everyone on...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

No. 12 Pearl River’s Jess Harrison named MACCC Player of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After helping lead the No. 12 Pearl River women’s soccer team to a perfect week, Jess Harison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week. PRCC swept the women’s soccer awards this week as Aníta Guðmundsdóttir...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir earns NJCAA honor

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — One day after being named the MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week, No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) has been recognized at the national level. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Guðmundsdóttir has been named the DII Women’s Goalkeeper of the Week.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River ready for Homecoming showdown with Copiah-Lincoln

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Dobie Holden Stadium is sure to be packed Thursday as the Pearl River football team returns home to host Copiah-Lincoln for Homecoming. Pearl River will hold its Homecoming festivities at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m. “For the three home games that we’ve had...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Poplarville, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River announces exciting 2022-23 basketball slate

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College has locked in an exciting slate of basketball games for the 2022-23 season. Boasting reigning state champions for both the men and women, the upcoming season is sure to be thrilling. Full schedules and times are available at PRCCAthletics.com. PRCC WOMEN. The...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Bulldogs face tough test after long break

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast heads to No. 5 Jones on Friday for its first women’s soccer action since Oct. 4. The Bulldogs kick off in Ellisville at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://jcbobcats.com/watch, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at https://jcbobcats.com/tickets. Records. MGCCC:...
ELLISVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

PRC swimmers ready to make a splash in South State championships

The Class 1 and 2 South State Championship will host the top swimmers in Mississippi this Saturday, Oct. 15, in Biloxi. The Pearl River Central Blue Devils swim team will feature 30 of their total 36 swimmers in the South State meet. The Pearl River Central swim teams have performed well this season winning all home meats and placing top 5 in all the invitational meets for boys and girls.
CARRIERE, MS
Picayune Item

No. 12 PRCC’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir tabbed MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Following another remarkable run of form, No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Goalkeeper of the Week. The honor earns the Wildcats the clean sweep for women’s soccer weekly...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Bulldogs travel to play No. 1 Jones

PERKINSTON — The already fierce men’s soccer rivalry between Mississippi Gulf Coast and Jones will step up even another level Friday. The Bobcats are ranked first in the country by the NJCAA and United Soccer Coaches, and the Bulldogs will be trying to give them their first defeat of the season.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Justin Jefferson, Adele Mooney named Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett) and Adele Mooney (Lafayette, La.; Ascension Episcopal) have been named Wildcats of the Week for their outstanding performances last week. JUSTIN JEFFERSON. Jefferson was a big reason that Pearl River held rival and fifth-ranked Jones College to...
POPLARVILLE, MS
advancemonticellonian.com

Webb wedding announcement

David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

PRC, Poplarville and Picayune all primed for more wins

Pearl River Central football looks to earn a two game win streak while Poplarville and Picayune look to continue their own win streaks. Poplarville and PRC will be on the road this Friday, Oct. 14 and Picayune will be at home. Kick off for these games are at 7 p.m. This week’s game is Picayune’s Homecoming game.
POPLARVILLE, MS
mageenews.com

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival in Poplarville

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Andy Baeuerle is a freshman at Pearl River Community College. Born and raised in Simpson County, Andy is passionate about sports and history, especially sports and history in his own state.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

Men’s Basketball opens season at home Nov. 2

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its men’s basketball schedule at home on Nov. 2, and tickets are on sale now. The 2022-23 season tips off against Southern-Shreveport at 6 p.m. in the Weathers-Wentzell Center, the first of two games at Perk in three days. Piney Woods visits on Nov. 4.
PERKINSTON, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges

IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Communities...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

