Picayune Item
Pearl River thumps Mississippi University for Women
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team continued its incredible run Wednesday night, picking up a commanding sweep of Mississippi University for Women 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-23). The victory was PRCC’s 11th out of its last 12 matches. “We were able to get to see everyone on...
Picayune Item
No. 12 Pearl River’s Jess Harrison named MACCC Player of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After helping lead the No. 12 Pearl River women’s soccer team to a perfect week, Jess Harison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week. PRCC swept the women’s soccer awards this week as Aníta Guðmundsdóttir...
Picayune Item
No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir earns NJCAA honor
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — One day after being named the MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week, No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) has been recognized at the national level. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Guðmundsdóttir has been named the DII Women’s Goalkeeper of the Week.
Picayune Item
Pearl River ready for Homecoming showdown with Copiah-Lincoln
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Dobie Holden Stadium is sure to be packed Thursday as the Pearl River football team returns home to host Copiah-Lincoln for Homecoming. Pearl River will hold its Homecoming festivities at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m. “For the three home games that we’ve had...
Picayune Item
Pearl River announces exciting 2022-23 basketball slate
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College has locked in an exciting slate of basketball games for the 2022-23 season. Boasting reigning state champions for both the men and women, the upcoming season is sure to be thrilling. Full schedules and times are available at PRCCAthletics.com. PRCC WOMEN. The...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs face tough test after long break
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast heads to No. 5 Jones on Friday for its first women’s soccer action since Oct. 4. The Bulldogs kick off in Ellisville at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://jcbobcats.com/watch, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at https://jcbobcats.com/tickets. Records. MGCCC:...
Picayune Item
PRC swimmers ready to make a splash in South State championships
The Class 1 and 2 South State Championship will host the top swimmers in Mississippi this Saturday, Oct. 15, in Biloxi. The Pearl River Central Blue Devils swim team will feature 30 of their total 36 swimmers in the South State meet. The Pearl River Central swim teams have performed well this season winning all home meats and placing top 5 in all the invitational meets for boys and girls.
Picayune Item
No. 12 PRCC’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir tabbed MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Following another remarkable run of form, No. 12 Pearl River’s Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Goalkeeper of the Week. The honor earns the Wildcats the clean sweep for women’s soccer weekly...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs travel to play No. 1 Jones
PERKINSTON — The already fierce men’s soccer rivalry between Mississippi Gulf Coast and Jones will step up even another level Friday. The Bobcats are ranked first in the country by the NJCAA and United Soccer Coaches, and the Bulldogs will be trying to give them their first defeat of the season.
Picayune Item
Justin Jefferson, Adele Mooney named Wildcats of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett) and Adele Mooney (Lafayette, La.; Ascension Episcopal) have been named Wildcats of the Week for their outstanding performances last week. JUSTIN JEFFERSON. Jefferson was a big reason that Pearl River held rival and fifth-ranked Jones College to...
advancemonticellonian.com
Webb wedding announcement
David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
Picayune Item
PRC, Poplarville and Picayune all primed for more wins
Pearl River Central football looks to earn a two game win streak while Poplarville and Picayune look to continue their own win streaks. Poplarville and PRC will be on the road this Friday, Oct. 14 and Picayune will be at home. Kick off for these games are at 7 p.m. This week’s game is Picayune’s Homecoming game.
mageenews.com
Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival in Poplarville
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Andy Baeuerle is a freshman at Pearl River Community College. Born and raised in Simpson County, Andy is passionate about sports and history, especially sports and history in his own state.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
Picayune Item
Men’s Basketball opens season at home Nov. 2
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its men’s basketball schedule at home on Nov. 2, and tickets are on sale now. The 2022-23 season tips off against Southern-Shreveport at 6 p.m. in the Weathers-Wentzell Center, the first of two games at Perk in three days. Piney Woods visits on Nov. 4.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
WLOX
Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges
IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Communities...
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
