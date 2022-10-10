ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1TB2_0iTV9GtB00

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level of .301%, which is almost four times over the legal limit.

The legal BAC limit in California is under 0.08%, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Police said no “serious injuries” were reported in both collisions.

