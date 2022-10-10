ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule .

The Ravens are a 5.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Ravens are -250 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants are +205.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

NFL Week 6 odds :

The Ravens are coming off a 19-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants beat the Green Bay Packers in London, 27-22.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zG0O_0iTV9BTY00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 6 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 6 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL power rankings: Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants sizzle

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, over/under

Comments / 0

 

