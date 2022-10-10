Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 6 point spread, moneyline, over/under

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule .

The Ravens are a 5.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Ravens are -250 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants are +205.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

The Ravens are coming off a 19-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants beat the Green Bay Packers in London, 27-22.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 6 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

