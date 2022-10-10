ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Park 3-year-old accidentally run over and killed by family member

By Neshmia Malik, Kelly Davis
WGN News
 3 days ago

BEACH PARK, Ill. —  A three-year-old child was accidentally run over and later died as his family member was moving a car in a Beach Park driveway Monday afternoon.

An adult family member of the boy was moving cars in a driveway at the 12700 block of West Beach Park Road around 12:00 p.m. so that the children could play basketball. While backing up the vehicle, the three-year-old boy rode his bicycle behind the car. The family member did not see him and hit him with the vehicle.

Family members of the boy started CPR until emergency personnel arrived, at which point they took over, according to police.

The boy was then transported to Vista East Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

