Crews from 6 departments work to extinguish fire in Mannington, West Virginia

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews from six different fire departments worked to put out a structure fire in Mannington Monday afternoon.

Fire crews respond to a fire on Hawks Nest Road. Credit: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department A fire on Hawks Nest Road. Credit: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, on Oct. 10, a call of a structure fire on Hawk’s Nest Road in Mannington was taken at 12:10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they reported a working fire at a residence and began to extinguish the blaze; the fire was reported as contained at 1:53 p.m., comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville fire departments, as well as the Marion County Rescue Squad, according to the comm center.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, comm center officials said.

