Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500
SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 1:05 p.m., FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Eagles 20-17; Seahawks lost to Saints 39-32. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Baker Mayfield not in practice gear on Friday: What that means for Panthers QB situation
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was in a practice jersey for the open portion of Friday’s practice. He is dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Silvi Says: Over-officiating quarterbacks leading NFL down slippery slope
SEATTLE — With the constant evolution of the NFL, we’re seeing changes in how officials are calling the game and penalizing players. There has been a lot of attention and commitment to the players' health and safety. That's a good thing. It’s been long overdue, and the NFL is making progress in that area. The changes to the always-meaningless Pro Bowl offer proof of that progress.
Ducks host the Kraken to start 2022 season
The Anaheim Ducks host the Seattle Kraken for the season opener. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -127, Kraken +106; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Seattle Kraken in the season opener. Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 11-12-3 in division play a season ago. The Ducks scored 228...
Mariners fans experience historic season in Houston
HOUSTON — Some Seattle Mariners fans have been able to experience the team's historic postseason in Houston. Some fans traveled to Texas just for the game, and others seemed to have moved to the Lone Star State at the perfect time. Raishelle Matthews is from Renton and moved to...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game
SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
Despite 0-2 deficit, Mariners excited to host first home playoff game in 21 years
SEATTLE — Despite Thursday's loss to the Houston Astros, it's "Good Vibez Only" at T-Mobile Park as the team gets ready to host its first home playoff game since 2001 on Saturday afternoon. According to Baseball Reference, the last playoff home game the Mariners hosted was nearly 21 years...
Cal Raleigh's family rallies in Houston for Mariners vs. Astros Game 2
HOUSTON — With "Big Dumper" written on their backs and hope in their hearts, Cal Raleigh's family supported him in Houston during the second Seattle Mariners playoff game against the Astros. The family came in numbers and flew in from all over, most from Raleigh, North Carolina. There were...
NLDS Game 2: Yankees look to keep Guardians offense dry after rainout
Yankees All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes faces 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner the Guardians' Shane Bieber in game 2 of the NLDS Friday.
