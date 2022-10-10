ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500

SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 1:05 p.m., FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Eagles 20-17; Seahawks lost to Saints 39-32. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Silvi Says: Over-officiating quarterbacks leading NFL down slippery slope

SEATTLE — With the constant evolution of the NFL, we’re seeing changes in how officials are calling the game and penalizing players. There has been a lot of attention and commitment to the players' health and safety. That's a good thing. It’s been long overdue, and the NFL is making progress in that area. The changes to the always-meaningless Pro Bowl offer proof of that progress.
NFL
KING 5

Ducks host the Kraken to start 2022 season

The Anaheim Ducks host the Seattle Kraken for the season opener. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -127, Kraken +106; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Seattle Kraken in the season opener. Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 11-12-3 in division play a season ago. The Ducks scored 228...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
KING 5

Mariners fans experience historic season in Houston

HOUSTON — Some Seattle Mariners fans have been able to experience the team's historic postseason in Houston. Some fans traveled to Texas just for the game, and others seemed to have moved to the Lone Star State at the perfect time. Raishelle Matthews is from Renton and moved to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game

SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy