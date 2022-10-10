Read full article on original website
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Marlys Lee, 97, of Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven
A memorial service for 97-year-old Marlys Lee of Minnesota, formerly of Ruthven, will be Saturday, October 22nd, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Saturday Volleyball Scores: 10/15/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are Volleyball results from Saturday. The Spencer Tigers competed at the Algona Tournament. Spencer would fall to Forest City 2-0, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0, Algona 2-0, but would beat St. Edmond 2-0. Storm Like would host a tournament that Sioux Central was at. The Rebels would...
Irma Goeser, 98, of Pocahontas Formerly of Fort Dodge
Funeral services for 98-year-old Irma Goeser of Pocahontas, formerly of Fort Dodge, will be Friday, October 21st, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
Christmas Show Rehearsals Underway
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Handel’s Messiah will be performed in Spencer this Christmas and Tom Rutt says rehearsals are already underway. Rutt says this production can feature parts for everyone, even those that cannot read music. Weekly practice and the performance is at Spencer Sacred Heart. You can lean...
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
Twin Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet
Gowrie, IA (KICD) – The Gowrie Country Club was the location for the Twin Lakes Conference Cross Country meet on Saturday. In the Girls race, Nora Peterson of Alta-Aurelia would win. West Bend-Mallard’s Tyra Schupbach was 5th with a time of 20:33.84. Alta-Aurelia would win the Girls team...
Regional Volleyball Scores: 10/18/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Regional Volleyball started action last night for 1A, 2A, and 3A. In Class 1A Region 3, Bishop Garrigan beat Harris-Lake Park 3 sets to 0. The Golden Bears will host George-Little Rock in the Regional Quarter Finals. North Iowa topped GTRA 3 sets to nothing and will advance to play AGWSR in Ackley for the Regional Quarter Finals. West Bend-Mallard defeated South O’Brien 3-0 and will play at Glidden-Ralston for the Regional Quarter Finals.
Sac City Woman Charged With Allegedly Passing Counterfeit Money
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sac City woman has been charged with allegedly passing counterfeit money at a Storm Lake business. Police were called to the Goodwill store on West Milwaukee Avenue last Tuesday for an after the fact report of a fake one hundred dollar bill being passed several days earlier.
Cherokee School Board President Discusses Plan To Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– The Cherokee Board of Education passed a measure on Monday to arm select staff members with firearms as an added security feature in event of an incident involving a weapon on school grounds. Board President Jody Thomas spoke with KICD’s Nikki Thunder about the plan that...
Defendant in Estherville Murder Case Enters Alford Plea
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One of two teens charged in an Estherville murder case from last Fall has entered an Alford Plea to amended charges reached as part of a plea deal. 19-year-old Connor Uhde (You-dee) entered the plea Monday afternoon which says there is sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty without actually admitting to the crimes.
Hull Woman Seriously Injured in Crash Near Hospers
Hospers, IA (KICD)– A Hull woman said to have been following her ex-boyfriend late Saturday morning has been hospitalized after crashing and being airlifted to Sioux Falls. Eyewitnesses tell the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office 21-year-old Jewell Flores was westbound on 400th Street, two miles east of Hospers, around ten o’clock at a high rate when she reportedly drove into the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Cherokee Approves Certain Staff Members to Carry Weapons
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — The KICD Broadcast area now has two school districts that believe arming staff members is the way to handle or prevent school shootings. The Spirit Lake school board was the first in the state to approve the policy, and last night Cherokee unanimously adopted a similar plan.
One Person Killed and Three Others Injured in Head-On Crash West of Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and three others hurt following a crash Monday morning west of Sheldon that closed a stretch of road for several hours. The Iowa State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 18 near Northwest Iowa Community College shortly before 6:30 when a westbound Ford Focus reportedly crossed the center line colliding head-on with an eastbound semi that then became jack knifed on the highway blocking both lanes.
