Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more

LJWORLD
Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date
Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center has been granted a provisional license, but there’s still no indication of when it will open, officials told the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday. Dr. George Thompson, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County’s executive director and medical director, told...
Olathe Health deal brings KU Health System into competitive Johnson County market
When the University of Kansas Health System absorbs Olathe Health, it will expand into an area already teeming with new hospital activity.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Poor planning
I have lived in Lawrence for most of the past 33 years since I started at KU, so I’m used to the seemingly boneheaded road construction decisions made every year (like always waiting until late summer to start major construction, so it just starts getting messy right before the students come back in August).
KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco over gender confirmation care
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
kcur.org
Jackson County sheriff won't let voter registration groups inside jail, citing a law that doesn't exist
Social justice and voting rights groups in Kansas City have been calling on Sheriff Darryl Forté to allow voter registration activities inside the Jackson County jail for several weeks. But as Missouri’s Oct. 12 deadline to register to vote approaches, Forté’s stance has left advocates confused and frustrated.
Wichita Eagle
Company assures Johnson County that election worker data is secure after CEO arrested
The Johnson County Election Office says it has received assurances the personal data of its election workers is secure, after an executive of a company that provides software used by the county to manage election workers was accused of stealing the personal data of election workers in Los Angeles. Johnson...
LJWORLD
Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County
Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
LJWORLD
City leaders suggest multiple funding sources, potential formats for expanding utility assistance
Lawrence city leaders on Tuesday discussed multiple potential funding sources and methods to expand the city’s limited utility assistance programs, with plans to discuss options in more detail at a future meeting. The Lawrence City Commission previously asked to consider a possible expansion, and as part of its meeting...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
Boil water advisory issued for Effingham, Atchison County in Kansas
A boil water advisory has been issued Monday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the City of Effingham in Atchison County.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
LJWORLD
First Nations Student Association at KU raises tipi on campus to honor Indigenous Peoples
The University of Kansas’ First Nations Student Association has a week of events slated as part of its recognition of Indigenous People Day, including the raising of a tipi, which occurred Wednesday morning on the KU campus. FNSA is also encouraging folks to attend a pair of presentations by...
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include Maple Leaf Festival, KU basketball kickoff, taco celebrations, trivia, music and more
Upcoming events in the Lawrence area include weighty discussions as well as lighter fare. Whether it is a conversation on living in a “post-truth” world, enjoying Baldwin City’s annual Maple Leaf Festival, free music or taking part in one (or several) taco-themed festivities and fundraisers, this week’s roster includes something for almost everyone.
