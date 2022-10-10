ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
LJWORLD

Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date

Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center has been granted a provisional license, but there’s still no indication of when it will open, officials told the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday. Dr. George Thompson, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County’s executive director and medical director, told...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Health
Douglas County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Home, KS
Douglas County, KS
Government
County
Douglas County, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Poor planning

I have lived in Lawrence for most of the past 33 years since I started at KU, so I’m used to the seemingly boneheaded road construction decisions made every year (like always waiting until late summer to start major construction, so it just starts getting messy right before the students come back in August).
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Health Data#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health
LJWORLD

Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County

Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy