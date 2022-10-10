Read full article on original website
Beekman 1802 Supports Hurricane Ian Relief With ‘Buy a Pack/Give a Pack’ Campaign
Beekman 1802 has revived its “Buy a Pack/Give a Pack” campaign to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Through Oct. 20, for each pack of Beekman 1802 face wipes that is purchased, the brand will donate a pack to those impacted by the flooding; customers who wish for their entire order to benefit Hurricane Ian victims can specify as such in the comment field of their order.
I was never a chef and never had a business plan — and now I'm building a vegan food empire worth $100 million
Pinky Cole founded Slutty Vegan to satisfy a late night craving and make some extra money. Four years later, she helms a $100 million business.
