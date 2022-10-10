Beekman 1802 has revived its “Buy a Pack/Give a Pack” campaign to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Through Oct. 20, for each pack of Beekman 1802 face wipes that is purchased, the brand will donate a pack to those impacted by the flooding; customers who wish for their entire order to benefit Hurricane Ian victims can specify as such in the comment field of their order.

CHARITIES ・ 5 MINUTES AGO