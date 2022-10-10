Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) practicing on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olave participated in football activities during the open portion of Thursday's practice. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocols, but his participation on Thursday is a step in the right direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) fully practices on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Despite previous reports about Hill utilizing a walking boot in Week Five, Miami's wideout was able to log a full practice on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Minnesota Vikings' team ranked 14th (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Darrel Williams (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 6
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) will not play in Week 6's game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Williams is dealing with a knee sprain and will not be available to face Seattle on Sunday. James Conner (ribs) is uncertain, and his status will be clearer later in the week. Eno Benjamin will see increased touches with Williams out and could be in line for a near-feature-back role if Conner is also ruled out.
numberfire.com
James Conner (ribs) absent for Arizona's Thursday practice
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) was unable to practice on Thursday. Conner's second straight missed practice could allow Eno Benjamin to operate as Arizona's lead running back for Week Six's matchup against a Seattle Seahawks' defense allowing 25.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs this season. On...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) considered day-to-day for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is considered day-to-day with a high-ankle sprain, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. High-ankle sprains are usually multi-week injuries, but Mayfield played the entire second half on it in Week 5, so the Panthers are apparently considering him day-to-day due to pain tolerance. At the moment, P.J. Walker is expected to start Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which could wind up being an upgrade for D.J. Moore and the Panthers' passing attack. Sam Darnold (ankle) is still on injured reserve and rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) is out for the season.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After missing Week Five's game with an ankle injury. Landry remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice. In a matchup versus a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to receivers, Marquez Callaway could see more playing time on Sunday if Landry is out.
numberfire.com
Dolphins 'optimistic' Tyreek Hill (foot) plays Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are "optimistic" that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (foot) will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 6. Hill injured his foot in Week 5 and was in a walking boot, but he's not expected to miss any game action. Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both still in the concussion protocol, so Hill will likely be catching passes from seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson. Last week, Hill caught all 7 of his targets for 47 yards and he also rushed twice for 13 yards.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) absent for Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. Despite recent reports about a potential return in Week Six, Thomas was unable to go on Wednesday. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps against a Cincinnati Bengals' unit ranked fourth (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers this season if Thomas is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) to be Dolphins backup if active
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will handle backup duties against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 6 if he clears the concussion protocol, per head coach Mike McDaniel. What It Means:. Bridgewater is expected to be able to clear protocol by kickoff on Sunday, but he's unlikely to get...
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (foot) back at practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Carolina Panthers. Kupp returned to practice on Thursday after opening the week with a DNP on Wednesday. He is expected to play against the Panthers. Kupp's Week 6 projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) participates in Buccaneers' Thursday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) practiced on Thursday. Brate's second straight practice participation could allow put him on track to return in Week Six after he missed one game with a concussion. Expect Cade Otton to step up against a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 12th in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) DNP in Cowboys' Thursday session
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) did not participate in Thursday's practice. After two missed practices, it appears Cooper Rush could make another start at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles if Prescott cannot officially participate in other activities besides throwing to receivers. Rush's current projection includes 20.9 completions for 1.1...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the New Orleans Saints. Higgins was seen working a side rehab field during the open portion of Wednesday's practice. He is expected to be limited all week and is considered day-to-day, according to Zac Taylor.
numberfire.com
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) limited on Thursday
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. For the second straight day, Jones registered a limited practice after he missed two games with an ankle injury. Expect Bailey Zappe to start under center for the second time this season if Jones is inactive versus a Cleveland Browns' defense allowing 16 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Dyami Brown (groin) active for Commanders on Thursday Night Football
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin) is active for Week 6's game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Brown is dealing with a groin injury but has been upgraded to available and will play against the Bears on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 4.2 targets against Chicago.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practicing again on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice. Pitts' consecutive practices should put him on track to return in Week Six after missing one game. In a matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' unit ranked second (4.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends this season, our models project Pitts to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Los Angeles' Tyler Higbee (ankle) absent on Wedensday
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After logging a 97% offensive snap percentage in Week Five, Higbee was held out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In a potential opportunity against a Carolina Panthers' unit ranked 14th (8.1) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends this season, expect Higbee to play his typical every-down role if he can register some practices.
numberfire.com
Zay Jones (ankle) limited for Jaguars on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was limited again on Thursday. Barring a setback, he appears on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Jones'...
