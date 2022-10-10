Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, John Legend, Piers Morgan and more stars react to Kanye West's antisemitic tweet

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2022, starting with this power couple… People magazine reported on Oct. 7 that, according to a source, Gisele Bundchen is "done" with her marriage to Tom Brady. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired," the source said, adding that the supermodel is "doing okay" and "trying to figure out her life." The insider noted that the mother of two — who reportedly hired a divorce lawyer weeks ago — "doesn't have much contact" with her estranged husband. A second People magazine source said that "it's pretty obvious" Tom is "hurting" and "feels very hurt" by his wife. "She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible," said the second source, adding that the Buccaneers quarterback "hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life," which makes the implosion of his marriage especially "awful for him." According to a Page Six source, the professional football player was "hopeful" that he and the Brazilian beauty would work through their issues: "[They] have separated before. Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back. They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time," the source said. Meanwhile, Gisele made headlines for signing off on a post about the need for consistency in relationships that life coach Jay Shetty shared on Instagram on Oct. 11. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you," read the quote, which the author captioned, "Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals." Gisele commented with the prayer-hands emoji. Her issues with Tom reportedly came to a head when he decided to un-retire from the NFL earlier this year.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO