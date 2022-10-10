Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, John Legend, Piers Morgan and more stars react to Kanye West's antisemitic tweet

Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Powerfully Responds To Kanye West's 'Abhorrent' Antisemitic Tweet
Curtis became emotional discussing West's recent tweet after telling the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.”
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
NME
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
John Legend and Other Celebrities Shut Kanye West Down After Anti-Semitic Tweets
Rapper Kanye West‘s latest antics may have long-lasting effects. While the mercurial rapper has been known to go off against Black people and pledge allegiance to white supremacists, this time celebrities are working together to shut him down and shut him up after posting what many considered to be anti-Semitic speech in tweets on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)
Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Twitter Users Mock Ben Shapiro Tweet Praising And Condemning Kanye West
One Twitter wit found it "a bit ironic" to call Kanye "pro-life and faith when he called for violence against Jews."
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Reacts to Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content for Violating Policies
Kanye "Ye" West is not happy after Instagram restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies. The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday and directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg -- the founder of Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms -- by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.
Kim Kardashian paying for security at kids’ school after Kanye’s online attacks
Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported. Kardashian is paying for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin’
Trevor Noah, 38, made it clear to viewers that he is not tolerating Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic social media posts during the Oct. 11 episode of The Daily Show. “I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, Trevor said before correcting Ye’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”
Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Kanye West Goes Anti-Semitic on Twitter, References School Shootings
Kanye West finally went too far for Twitter, tweeting an anti-Semitic message that the company removed for violating its policies. Hours after West slurred Jewish people on Instagram, he tweeted that he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." The violent comment is a reference to the armed forces'...
wonderwall.com
Gisele Bundchen reportedly 'doesn't believe her marriage can be repaired' as estrangement from Tom Brady continues, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2022, starting with this power couple… People magazine reported on Oct. 7 that, according to a source, Gisele Bundchen is "done" with her marriage to Tom Brady. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired," the source said, adding that the supermodel is "doing okay" and "trying to figure out her life." The insider noted that the mother of two — who reportedly hired a divorce lawyer weeks ago — "doesn't have much contact" with her estranged husband. A second People magazine source said that "it's pretty obvious" Tom is "hurting" and "feels very hurt" by his wife. "She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible," said the second source, adding that the Buccaneers quarterback "hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life," which makes the implosion of his marriage especially "awful for him." According to a Page Six source, the professional football player was "hopeful" that he and the Brazilian beauty would work through their issues: "[They] have separated before. Every couple of years they have a big fight and she has left Tom before, but she always came back. They always worked through things, and Tom was hopeful they would do it again this time," the source said. Meanwhile, Gisele made headlines for signing off on a post about the need for consistency in relationships that life coach Jay Shetty shared on Instagram on Oct. 11. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you," read the quote, which the author captioned, "Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals." Gisele commented with the prayer-hands emoji. Her issues with Tom reportedly came to a head when he decided to un-retire from the NFL earlier this year.
NFL・
Kanye West Using New Girlfriend As Shiny Distraction To 'Drown Out' Anti-Semitic Backlash
Kanye West wants people to "forget" the anti-Semitic comments he spewed on social media, and in a shocking unaired clip from his interview with Tucker Carlson, so he's using his new relationship as a prop to distract haters. Ye, 45, found himself in hot water after he tweeted "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
Comments / 1