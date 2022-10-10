ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Gatlinburg fire: Body found in rubble after fire shuts down Parkway

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ws4j_0iTV81lk00

One person was found dead in the rubble of a fire that broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning.

The fire, which was reported at 6:39 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Parkway, caused extensive damage to a block of businesses, the city's spokesperson said in a press release. The businesses include Cafe 420, Puckers Sports Grill and Gifts of Gatlinburg.

Parkway has reopened to traffic.

Sandy Fox, who was staying at the neighboring Historic Gatlinburg Inn, said the fire was not visible when she initially walked outside around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, but the building was in flames 15 minutes later. She left to connect with friends and said the blaze had spread substantially when she returned at 9 a.m.

"Everyone was pretty calm," Fox said, adding that she didn't believe anyone was evacuated but that visitors were warned to move their vehicles. Because hot spots kept flaring up, she was not able to retrieve her car and leave until about 11:30 a.m., she said.

During fire suppression efforts, crews found one person dead inside the structure, according to the press release. The identity of the individual has not yet been confirmed.

Crews from the Gatlinburg Fire Department fought the blaze with assistance from Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Pittman Center fire departments, the spokesperson stated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Fire crews still were working on hot spots Monday morning, the city's spokesperson stated. He said the owner of the damaged structure had a contractor demolishing the damaged building.

A section of Parkway was closed for demolition but reopened by early Monday afternoon. A portion of the southbound sidewalk will remain closed between Johnny Rockets and The Gatlinburg Inn until permanent fencing is installed by the property owner, the city spokesperson said.

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalk987.com

Rural Metro Rescues Pet from West Knoxville House Fire

Rural Metro crews rescue an animal from a house fire in West Knoxville. It happened in the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle yesterday, crews found flames coming from the front of the home. The resident made it out safe and Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Pittman Center, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Gatlinburg, TN
Crime & Safety
1450wlaf.com

ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their building. China Bazaar, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Gifts of Gatlinburg, and Café 420 were all deemed a complete loss. Cleanup continued Tuesday, with crews piling up rubble near Traffic...
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Fox
WJHL

WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Accident#Puckers Sports Grill#Gifts
WATE

One person dead after car crashes into trees in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A person died after attempting to avoid a collision on Tellico Parkway Saturday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Tellico Parkway near Clear Creek Road around 7:26 p.m.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire

Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome

Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy