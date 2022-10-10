ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Vote for the Week 7 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle.

Week 7 saw a bunch of impressive individual performances, now it's time to vote for who you think our Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week should be.

Vote for the nominees in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.

DOUBLE OVERTIME HERO:Jaylon Boles turned in a special night as T.L. Hanna defeated J.L. Mann in double overtime

2022 SHRINE BOWL:13 Upstate high school football players selected for Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HOT TAKES:5 hot takes for Anderson, Pickens-area high school football as we near the playoffs

AJ Pendleton, BHP: Pendleton completed 10 of 15 passes for 231 yards, four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the win over Palmetto.

Eli Strickland, BHP: Strickland caught five passes for 131 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Chris Clemons, Easley: Clemons caught five passes for 141 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards with another touchdown in the loss to Greenwood.

Talan Scott, Easley: Scott recorded 20 total tackles, three for a loss and one sack.

JJ Hernandez, Liberty: Hernandez took 16 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Blacksburg.

Jaylon Boles, T.L. Hanna: Boles scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, with 154 yards of total offense in the double-overtime win over J.L. Mann.

Joshua Williams, Westside: Williams caught five passes for 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win over Pickens.

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

Comments / 0

FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
GREENVILLE, SC
