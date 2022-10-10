Vote for the Week 7 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week

You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle.

Week 7 saw a bunch of impressive individual performances, now it's time to vote for who you think our Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week should be.

Vote for the nominees in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.

AJ Pendleton, BHP: Pendleton completed 10 of 15 passes for 231 yards, four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the win over Palmetto.

Eli Strickland, BHP: Strickland caught five passes for 131 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Chris Clemons, Easley: Clemons caught five passes for 141 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards with another touchdown in the loss to Greenwood.

Talan Scott, Easley: Scott recorded 20 total tackles, three for a loss and one sack.

JJ Hernandez, Liberty: Hernandez took 16 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Blacksburg.

Jaylon Boles, T.L. Hanna: Boles scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, with 154 yards of total offense in the double-overtime win over J.L. Mann.

Joshua Williams, Westside: Williams caught five passes for 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win over Pickens.

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua