Despite Texas A&M’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, the Aggies 2022 recruiting class shined the brightest

Texas A&M suffered what will continue to be one of their more heartbreaking losses in recent memory, simply running out of time against the then No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 24-20 in a game that was decided in the final 3 seconds.

As the Aggie offense led by quarterback Haynes King drove the length of the field for the first time all game, a pass interference call in the endzone set up a goal line go-ahead score situation, as King failed of executing a 1-1 pass to freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart, sending the resilient squad to 3-3 on the season, with their bye week set to start on Monday.

However, weaving through all the drama, errant throws, and regular Aggie-based last-minute heartbreak, the 2022 recruiting class deemed “the best recruiting class in modern history” lived up to their billing in a big way on Saturday night. Here’s a quick rundown of the true freshman who made an impact on offense and defense against the Crimson Tide:

5-Star Wide receiver Evan Stewart: 8 receptions, 106 yards, 13.3-average

5-Star Wide receiver Chris Marshall: 3 receptions, 40 yards, 13.3-yard average

5-Star Cornerback Denver Harris: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pass deflection

5-Star Defensive end Anthony Lucas: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 1 tackle for loss

4-Star defensive back Jared Kerr: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

5-Star Nose tackle Walter Nolan: 3 tackles, 1 solo

5-Star Defensive end Shemar Stewart: 2 tackles, 2 solo, 1 QB hurry

5-Star Safety Jacoby Matthews: 1 tackle, 1 solo

Honorable mention, 4-star offensive lineman Kam Dewberry came in the second half at left guard after center Bryce Foster was injured, performing at a very high level against an experienced Alabama defensive front, making him a candidate to start at the spot for the rest of the season if his impressive play continues.

Overall, let me throw out the usual clique and just acknowledge how darn bright the future is as these young men will continue to receive extensive playing time for the rest of the season. Oh, and here’s to hoping that 5-star Quarterback Conner Weigman sees the field sooner than later.

