ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson have their second debate Thursday. Here is how to watch

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rudwt_0iTV7w1H00

It's round two in Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson takes on Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a Thursday night debate.

The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.

Here's what to know.

Location

Marquette University's Varsity Theatre.

Broadcast

WTMJ-TV (Channel 4) is leading the event.

Other outlets

  • WEAU: debate broadcast on 13.2, CW affiliate
  • WGBA: debate broadcast on 26.1, NBC affiliate
  • WMTV: debate broadcast on 15.2, CW affiliate
  • WSAW: debate broadcast on 33.1, Fox affiliate
  • KBJR: debate broadcast on 6.3, MyNetworkTV affiliate

Format

Candidates will receive an equal number of questions on an equal number of topics with one minute to respond. There will be opportunities for rebuttals. There will be opening and closing statements.

Moderators

TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

What happened in the first debate

The candidates stuck to their familiar talking points and clashed over abortion, crime, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and riots in Kenosha.

Comments / 8

Bruce Kellerman
3d ago

this a totally a waste of taxpayers money Barnes is no man a man will talk to you face to face on his taxes we the people show it on Thursday proff were did the moneycome from for taxes and fines you had i have a tape from tv you said let Kenosha burn down what about that. But you will have the crooked news cover up for you are they being paid off

Reply
5
Related
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers

Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC News

A split Wisconsin result would buck recent history

A Marquette Law School poll released this week shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson with an edge in the Senate race, and the governor’s race in a dead heat. But it would be unusual for Wisconsin voters to re-elect both Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, backing candidates from different parties for Senate and for governor. That hasn’t happened since 1998, when former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold won re-election by two points as former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson won re-election by 21 points.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandela Barnes
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Republican Michalski, Democrat Harrison face off for seat

WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski and Democrat Sarah Harrison are running for representative to Assembly District 13. The Waukesha Freeman asked candidates questions before the November election. The following are their responses. Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?. Harrison: I am most proud of my two children,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race; Evers, Michels on abortion, Kenosha riots

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he would not sign a bill that adds exceptions for rape and incest if it would leave the state's abortion law in place. "No, I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place, which is a ban on abortion," Evers said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Marquette University#U S Senate#Republican#Democratic#Weau#Cw#Wgba#Nbc#Wmtv#Wsaw#Kbjr#Format Candidates
thecentersquare.com

New federal questions about Milwaukee’s get-out -the-vote effort

(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall. Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about. “Partisan politics should play no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Voices of the victims of Evers’ ‘progressive’ justice

MADISON — Johanna Balsewicz was finally getting out. After an abusive marriage in which her husband, Douglas Balsewicz was becoming increasingly controlling and violent, Johanna, 23, felt she was on the edge of a better life — for her and her two young children. On June 3, 1997,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy