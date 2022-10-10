Mark Cavaliero, candidate for NC Senate District 17

Name: Mark Cavaliero

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 54

Campaign website: https://markcavaliero.com

Occupation: Substitute teacher, retired Marine, real estate investor

Education: Graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill with a degree in Economics. Graduate of Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, Command and Staff College, and the United States Reserve National Security Course

Have you run for elected office before? Yes — Ran for NC Senate District 17 in 2020

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Eagle Scout, and lifetime leader, volunteer and supporter of scouting

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

A strong and healthy economy, safe neighborhoods and business areas and an education system that is effective, efficient and accountable. I will work to plan, develop and support legislation to address each. Whether it’s leading Marines during the war, or leading my company through recessions, I’m a problem solver with over a quarter century track record of getting results. Leadership makes a difference.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

Inflation is at a 40-year high right now, so during the next budget cycle we should evaluate the impact of inflation and the economic downturn to make sure budget decisions are prudent for the current and projected environment. We should also evaluate critical areas like education and infrastructure to make sure we’re both demanding accountability and investing properly for future success. After that, surpluses should be returned to the taxpayers. It’s your money.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

Our focus should now be on setting the stage for the future: Increase teacher compensation to attract the best. Support teachers so they can instruct effectively in orderly and respectful classrooms. Identify and reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, administrative requirements and bloat. Empower families to choose the school that best meets their needs. Accountability at all levels for students and staff. Safety and respect for all. Focus on subjects that prepare for future success in life.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

Undecided.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

None of the answers offered in the previous required question describes my position, so I chose to mark it as undecided. Due to limited space, please see my website for my thoughts on this important issue. https://markcavaliero.com/abortion/ Next year, the legislature will debate and discuss any changes to North Carolina’s abortion laws, and as a state senator I assure you I will listen to all sides in this important debate and carefully consider any proposed legislation.

Editors Note: Candidates were provided with the following multiple choice options to the previous question. A response was required to complete the questionnaire.

There should be a ban on abortion, with no exceptions.

There should be a ban on abortion, with some exceptions.

Abortion should be banned starting at some point during the first trimester.

Abortion should be banned starting at the end of the first trimester (12 weeks).

The current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks should remain.

There should be fewer restrictions on abortion after 20 weeks.

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Undecided

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature to do shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Curricula should focus on academic and vocational subjects that prepare students for future success in life. Any subjects outside of those should be designed to unify our kids, teach respect for all and inspire success and pride as Americans. Topics should be age appropriate. No instruction should encourage discrimination in any form or seek to make any group of children ashamed of who they are.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.