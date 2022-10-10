ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, MI

Big 8 Football: Comets and Rangers cruise to week seven wins

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY — Both the Comets and the Rangers entered their week seven matchups favored to win against teams looking to end their season with some positive progression. Jonesville took on Quincy and Reading hosted Springport. It's safe to say the final two weeks of the season will be equally difficult for Jonesville and Reading. Week seven acted as a strong warmup for their remaining games.

Jonesville took down Quincy 45-12 to earn their third win of the season. The Comets had another impressive game from senior Dominic Aponte, whose career year continues to be one of the main highlights fo the season for the Comets. The senior ran for 169 yards and punched it in for two touchdowns. He would also score twice on the two point tries. Breden Trine scored two touchdowns. Brady Wright scored one touchdown. Carson Playford scored a touchdown.

Cowen Keller had another impressive performance. The lefty threw 23 times and completed 17 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Brady Wright led the team with eight catches for 118 yards. Trine hauled in four for 91 yards. Scholfield had a catch for 15 yards. Carter Rounds caught two for 13. Dominic Aponte had two catches for 32 yards.

Defensively, Wright and Trine both had interceptions. Trine had an impressive game from the linebacker position, earning 13 tackles to his stats. Austin Bowers had six tackles. Brady Wright had four tackles. Aponte had four tackles. Korbin Grider had five tackles. Carter Lucas had four tackles. Chandler Griffiths had five tackles.

The Comets have an outside shot to make the Division 7 playoffs if they finish the season with a 5-4 record. They will have to beat the 2-5 Comets of Hanover-Horton in week eight. If the Comets win, they could be matched up with Addison or Grass Lake in the Cascades Crossover game to end the season. A win against a winning-record opponent from the Cascades could give Jonesville the playoff points they need to sneak into the 32-team field.

For the Rangers, a 57-8 win over Springport gives Reading their third win in a row and their sixth win this season. The Rangers scored 30 points in the first quarter and couldn't be stopped from scoring until the final quarter.

Everyone got in on the action this week. Maverick Messenger had five carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also got his hands on a punt return and took that in for a 33-yard touchdown.

Mosley had a five-carry, 41-yard day. Bedford had 37 yards. Strine had 32 yards and two touchdowns. Bester had two carries and 32 yards. Campbell had 28 yards and a touchdown. Baker had four carries for 17 yards. Jacob Hamilton led the Comets in receiving with two receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Landon Clabaugh had a 41 yard touchdown reception. Bester had one reception for 36 yards. Colton Bassage completed three passes for 170 yards and one touchdown. Tayshawn Bester had one fumble recovery. Jaob Hamilton and Hoover had an interception.

Reading has at least one more potential home game on the schedule. The Rangers host the 5-2 Homer Trojans for their last Big 8 matchup. Reading should lock up second place in the conference with a win on Oct. 14. Should Reading win, they will more than likely end up playing Manchester in the Cascades Crossover game and that could be held at Reading High School on Oct. 21.

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
