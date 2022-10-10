James Earle “Jimmy” Felker, 74, died on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Affectionately known as “Big Daddy” to his five grandchildren, Mr. Felker was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and spent the majority of his life in Middle Tennessee. He was a graduate of Hillwood High School in Nashville and went on to play collegiate golf at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. He spent more than 40 years as a residential builder as the owner of Felker Construction.

